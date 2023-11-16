Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Virat Kohli's romantic gesture in the World Cup semi final at the Wankhede stadium

    In a thrilling semi-final clash, Virat Kohli's historic 50th one-day international century propelled India to a commanding 70-run victory over New Zealand, securing their spot in the Cricket World Cup final.

    cricket Virat Kohli's romantic gesture in the World Cup semi final at the Wankhede stadium osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 4:03 PM IST

    Virat Kohli achieved a historic milestone with his 50th one-day international hundred, propelling India to a 70-run victory over New Zealand in the semi-final and securing a spot in the Cricket World Cup final. The cricketing icon, sharing the achievement with his idol Sachin Tendulkar, accomplished this feat in his 279th ODI innings, captivating the audience at Wankhede Stadium. Among the notable spectators, including former Real Madrid and Manchester United star David Beckham, Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, witnessed the momentous occasion.

    During the match, the couple exchanged flying kisses, adding to the already romantic atmosphere. However, an endearing incident unfolded when Kohli, having been dismissed at a score of 117, briefly left the dressing room in an attempt to spot his wife in the stands. Despite a quick scan of the upper deck, Anushka remained unaware of her husband's heartwarming effort.

    In addition to Kohli's outstanding performance, Shreyas Iyer's quickfire 105 and Shubman Gill's unbeaten 80, after retiring hurt on 79, contributed to India's impressive total. However, it was pacer Mohammed Shami who stole the spotlight with a career-best 7-57. Despite Daryl Mitchell's valiant 134, New Zealand, the two-time World Cup finalists, were dismissed for 327.

    As India aims for a third World Cup title, having won all 10 matches in the tournament so far, they now await the winner between Australia and South Africa for the final showdown in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

    Also Read: AUS vs SA: Horrible start forces netizens to ask if Proteas are 'choking' again on big stage

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2023, 4:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AUS vs SA: Horrible start forces netizens to ask if Proteas are 'choking' again on big stage osf

    AUS vs SA: Horrible start forces netizens to ask if Proteas are 'choking' again on big stage

    Cricket Controversy Unfolds: Rohit Sharma accused of 'Toss Fixing' in the ongoing 2023 World Cup osf

    Cricket Controversy Unfolds: Rohit Sharma accused of 'Toss Fixing' in the ongoing ODI World Cup

    cricket I'd rather die than cheat my nation: Shami's patriotism in old video resurfaces (WATCH) osf

    I'd rather die than cheat my nation: Shami's patriotism in old video resurfaces (WATCH)

    X user's epic post predicting 7 wickets for Mohd Shami in ODI World Cup 2023 semi final goes viral

    'Whatttt! Are you real?' X user's epic post predicting 7 wickets for Shami in World Cup semi final goes viral

    cricket 'All the morons...': Sunil Gavaskar's explosive reply to pitch switch 'nonsense' in WC semifinal osf

    'All the morons...': Sunil Gavaskar's explosive reply to pitch switch 'nonsense' in WC semifinal (Watch)

    Recent Stories

    TN assembly to hold special session on November 18 after Governor returns 10 bills AJR

    TN assembly to hold special session on November 18 after Governor returns 10 bills

    AUS vs SA: Horrible start forces netizens to ask if Proteas are 'choking' again on big stage osf

    AUS vs SA: Horrible start forces netizens to ask if Proteas are 'choking' again on big stage

    Karnataka: Several BJP leaders absent during BY Vijayendra's swearing-in ceremony vkp

    Karnataka: Several BJP leaders absent during BY Vijayendra’s swearing-in ceremony

    So beautiful, so elegant': Is Shah Rukh Khan real reason behind Jasmeen Kaur's viral meme? Know details SHG

    'So beautiful, so elegant': Is Shah Rukh Khan real reason behind Jasmeen Kaur's viral meme? Know details

    Cape Town to Kruger National Park: 7 must visit places in South Africa ATG

    Cape Town to Kruger National Park: 7 must visit places in South Africa

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon