AUS vs SA: Horrible start forces netizens to ask if Proteas are 'choking' again on big stage

Josh Hazlewood, delivered a crucial blow to South Africa's innings, dismissing their most in-form batter with a skillfully executed delivery that induced a significant top-edge. The ball's extra bounce played a crucial role in the dismissal, as the resultant skier soared into the air, only to be expertly caught by Pat Cummins stationed at mid-on.

This early setback dealt a considerable blow to South Africa's aspirations in the match. Losing a key player, especially one in good form, can set the tone for the entire innings. Hazlewood's precision and Cummins' safe hands combined to create a moment that significantly favoured the Australian side.

As if that wasn't challenging enough for South Africa, their captain, Temba Bavuma, faced an even earlier exit from the crease, departing without scoring a run. The dismissal occurred in the very first over, with Mitchell Starc producing a delivery that found the edge of Bavuma's bat, resulting in a caught-behind scenario. The early loss of a captain adds an extra layer of pressure on the team, intensifying the uphill battle they now face.

However, South Africa's batting lineup is known for its depth, and they possess the resilience to weather early setbacks. Rassie van der Dussen stepped in to fill the void left by Bavuma's departure, emphasizing the team's determination to bounce back from adversity. As the saying goes, a cricket match is not won or lost in the first few overs, and South Africa has the opportunity to regroup and showcase the depth of their batting prowess.

In typical Australian fashion, especially in knockout matches, the team demonstrated their aggressive and relentless approach. Australia's reputation for "breathing fire" in crucial encounters was evident once again as they asserted their dominance early on. The psychological impact of such a strong start can ripple through the opposing team, creating a sense of urgency and pressure.

