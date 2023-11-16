Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    AUS vs SA: Horrible start forces netizens to ask if Proteas are 'choking' again on big stage

    In a high-stakes clash between cricket giants South Africa and Australia, the Australian bowlers, led by Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, unleashed a fiery assault on South Africa's top order.

    AUS vs SA: Horrible start forces netizens to ask if Proteas are 'choking' again on big stage osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 3:22 PM IST

    Josh Hazlewood, delivered a crucial blow to South Africa's innings, dismissing their most in-form batter with a skillfully executed delivery that induced a significant top-edge. The ball's extra bounce played a crucial role in the dismissal, as the resultant skier soared into the air, only to be expertly caught by Pat Cummins stationed at mid-on.

    This early setback dealt a considerable blow to South Africa's aspirations in the match. Losing a key player, especially one in good form, can set the tone for the entire innings. Hazlewood's precision and Cummins' safe hands combined to create a moment that significantly favoured the Australian side.

    As if that wasn't challenging enough for South Africa, their captain, Temba Bavuma, faced an even earlier exit from the crease, departing without scoring a run. The dismissal occurred in the very first over, with Mitchell Starc producing a delivery that found the edge of Bavuma's bat, resulting in a caught-behind scenario. The early loss of a captain adds an extra layer of pressure on the team, intensifying the uphill battle they now face.

    However, South Africa's batting lineup is known for its depth, and they possess the resilience to weather early setbacks. Rassie van der Dussen stepped in to fill the void left by Bavuma's departure, emphasizing the team's determination to bounce back from adversity. As the saying goes, a cricket match is not won or lost in the first few overs, and South Africa has the opportunity to regroup and showcase the depth of their batting prowess.

    In typical Australian fashion, especially in knockout matches, the team demonstrated their aggressive and relentless approach. Australia's reputation for "breathing fire" in crucial encounters was evident once again as they asserted their dominance early on. The psychological impact of such a strong start can ripple through the opposing team, creating a sense of urgency and pressure.

    Also Read: Cricket Controversy Unfolds: Rohit Sharma accused of 'Toss Fixing' in the ongoing ODI World Cup

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2023, 3:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Controversy Unfolds: Rohit Sharma accused of 'Toss Fixing' in the ongoing 2023 World Cup osf

    Cricket Controversy Unfolds: Rohit Sharma accused of 'Toss Fixing' in the ongoing ODI World Cup

    cricket I'd rather die than cheat my nation: Shami's patriotism in old video resurfaces (WATCH) osf

    I'd rather die than cheat my nation: Shami's patriotism in old video resurfaces (WATCH)

    X user's epic post predicting 7 wickets for Mohd Shami in ODI World Cup 2023 semi final goes viral

    'Whatttt! Are you real?' X user's epic post predicting 7 wickets for Shami in World Cup semi final goes viral

    cricket 'All the morons...': Sunil Gavaskar's explosive reply to pitch switch 'nonsense' in WC semifinal osf

    'All the morons...': Sunil Gavaskar's explosive reply to pitch switch 'nonsense' in WC semifinal (Watch)

    cricket Mumbai and Delhi Police engage in playful banter over Mohammed Shami's heroics in World Cup 2023 semi-final osf

    Mumbai and Delhi Police engage in playful banter over Mohammed Shami's heroics in World Cup 2023 semi-final

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Several BJP leaders absent during BY Vijayendra's swearing-in ceremony vkp

    Karnataka: Several BJP leaders absent during BY Vijayendra’s swearing-in ceremony

    So beautiful, so elegant': Is Shah Rukh Khan real reason behind Jasmeen Kaur's viral meme? Know details SHG

    'So beautiful, so elegant': Is Shah Rukh Khan real reason behind Jasmeen Kaur's viral meme? Know details

    Cape Town to Kruger National Park: 7 must visit places in South Africa ATG

    Cape Town to Kruger National Park: 7 must visit places in South Africa

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui serves payback to Ankita Lokhande says "If you come for me, I will come for you" RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui serves payback to Ankita Lokhande says "If you come for me, I will come for you"

    Misconduct case: Trouble mounts for actor-politician Suresh Gopi rkn

    Misconduct case: Trouble mounts for actor-politician Suresh Gopi

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon