Virat Kohli makes first appearance since son Akaay's birth ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH)

Virat Kohli has made his first public appearance since the birth of his son Akaay in London. Kohli, who had been absent from the recent five-match Test series against England due to personal reasons, was seen at the Mumbai airport, marking his return to India. The star batsman is expected to soon join the training camp of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they gear up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB is scheduled to face off against the Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on March 22.

Kohli's last international appearance was in January during the T20I series against Afghanistan. Additionally, he is anticipated to participate in RCB's annual 'Unbox' promotional event set to take place on March 19 in Bengaluru.

The forthcoming IPL season holds significant importance for Kohli as he aims to secure his spot in the T20 World Cup squad, scheduled shortly after the conclusion of the IPL. Reports from The Telegraph suggest that Kohli's inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad remains uncertain, as selectors reportedly harbour reservations about his place in the T20I setup.

