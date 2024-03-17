Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Keshav Maharaj welcomed to Lucknow Super Giants camp with 'Ram Siya Ram (WATCH)

    South African spinner Keshav Maharaj joins Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2024, greeted with a traditional welcome featuring 'Ram Siya Ram' tune.

    First Published Mar 17, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

    South African spinner Keshav Maharaj has linked up with the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Maharaj, who previously captained the Durban Super Giants in the SA20 League, made headlines during the second Test against India when the DJ at Newlands stadium played the song "Ram Siya Ram" as he came to bat, showcasing his devout belief in Lord Ram. Upon his arrival at the team hotel in Lucknow, Maharaj received a unique welcome.

    In a video shared by LSG on social media, Maharaj can be seen stepping out of the car while the familiar tune of "Ram Siya Ram" fills the air. The hotel staff greeted him with a traditional Tilak on his forehead, extending a warm reception.

    Expressing his desire to visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Maharaj stated, "Unfortunately, the schedule didn't permit me to visit during the temple's inauguration. But in the future, I would definitely love to go and see the temple in Ayodhya." He added that his family has always wanted to embark on a pilgrimage to India.

    Although Maharaj is not included in LSG's official squad, he will be training alongside the team during the season, bringing a positive boost to the group.

    LSG is set to kick off their IPL 2024 campaign against the Rajasthan Royals on March 24 in Jaipur. Their first home game is scheduled against the Punjab Kings on March 30.

