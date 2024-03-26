Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Virat Kohli achieves T20 milestone against PBKS, Overtakes CSK legend Suresh Raina for top spot

    Virat Kohli makes history in T20 cricket as he overtakes Suresh Raina to claim the top spot for most catches by an Indian player. 

    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 12:05 AM IST

    Renowned batsman Virat Kohli has etched his name in T20 history, surpassing Suresh Raina to claim the title of the Indian player with the most catches in men's T20 cricket. Kohli achieved this feat during a thrilling encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). The 35-year-old secured his 174th catch in the T20 format by successfully fielding catches from PBKS batters Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan.

    This accomplishment sees Kohli surpassing former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who held the record with 172 catches. Following Kohli's milestone, India's captain Rohit Sharma trails behind in third place with 167 catches, while Manish Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav secure the fourth and fifth spots respectively, with 146 and 136 catches each.

    On the international stage, Kieron Pollard leads the charts with an impressive tally of 362 catches, followed by David Miller with 290 catches and Dwayne Bravo with 271 catches in the T20 format.

    In the match against RCB, PBKS displayed promising starts with their batters, including skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, and Sam Curran contributing decently. However, despite their efforts, PBKS could only manage a modest total of 176/6 in their allotted 20 overs after being put to bat by RCB.

    Also Read: 'My name is now going to be attached to someone...': Virat Kohli's sarcastic remark on T20 WC participation

