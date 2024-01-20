Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    U19 World Cup 2024: India U-19 captain and Bangladesh player get involved heated argument (WATCH)

    Experience the heated discussion between India and Bangladesh in the U19 World Cup opener as on-field tensions erupt between Uday Saharan and Bangladesh's Ariful Islam.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 20, 2024, 5:49 PM IST

    In their U-19 World Cup opener in Bloemfontein, defending champions India made a strong start against Bangladesh. After being put into bat, India faced early setbacks with the dismissals of Arshin Kulkarni and Musheer Khan, reaching 31/2 in 7.2 overs. However, opener Adarsh Singh and captain Uday Saharan's resilient half-centuries propelled India beyond the 100-run mark, amassing a 116-run partnership before Adarsh was dismissed at 76.

    During their substantial stand, India captain Uday engaged in a heated exchange with Bangladesh's Ariful Islam and their counterpart Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby. The on-field spat saw face-to-face confrontations, eventually halted by Rabby and the umpire to prevent further escalation.

    Instances of fiery send-offs from Bangladesh players to Indian counterparts were observed. Returning to the match details, Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl.

    As the Asian champions, Bangladesh secured victory in the Asia Cup last month, setting the stage for the Under-19 global tournament.

    Uday Saharan, at 19 years and 97 days, leads India as the captain in the U19 World Cup. As the oldest squad member, he brings experience, having scored 197 runs in six innings at an average of 39.40, with a century and a fifty in seven ODIs.

    India U19 Playing XI:
    Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish (Wk), Murugan Abhishek, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari.

    Bangladesh Playing XI:
    Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (wk), Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Ariful Islam, Ahrar Amin, Mohammad Shihab James, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (C), Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Maruf Mridha.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2024, 5:53 PM IST
