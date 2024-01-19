Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rohan Gavaskar lauds Rohit Sharma's captaincy: Outshining Dhoni and Kohli in win percentage

    Former cricketer Rohan Gavaskar praises Rohit Sharma's outstanding captaincy, highlighting his higher win percentage compared to predecessors MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

    cricket Rohan Gavaskar lauds Rohit Sharma's captaincy: Outshining Dhoni and Kohli in win percentage osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 7:12 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma showcased exceptional leadership skills alongside a remarkable batting performance in India's victory against Afghanistan in the third T20I. Former Indian cricketer Rohan Gavaskar praised Rohit's captaincy, emphasizing that his unique approach has resulted in a higher win percentage compared to predecessors MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Gavaskar commended Rohit and Rinku Singh's cricketing intelligence, highlighting their strategic decision to give themselves time after losing early wickets. Despite a cautious start, Rohit and Rinku's adaptability led India to surpass the 200-run mark, showcasing the captain's ability to adjust to match situations.

    This is the format where your captaincy skills are really tested. If he has a higher winning percentage than MS and Virat, that tells you what a good captain he is. What I really liked about this innings is that, generally you say in a T20I game now - the template is to go bang bang bang from the word go. And that is the template that is set. But both Rohit and Rinku used their cricketing intelligence at 22-4 and said no. We can get runs later on but let's just give ourselves a little bit of time," Gavaskar said in a chat on Cricbuzz.

    "If we lose a wicket or two here, we'll be 70 all out. We're 90 all out. So let's give ourselves a little bit of time, we have the ability to make up for it as the innings progresses. And they did, last five overs - 100. But this is a one-off. Normally, you want your teams to play in a different template. But to have that cricketing intelligence and the skillset to adapt and adjust and change your game, to what needs to be done, that is key," Gavaskar added

    Also Read: Mitchell and Phillips take New Zealand to 4-0 series lead with stellar batting display against Pakistan

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2024, 7:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket R Ashwin invited to Grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple osf

    R Ashwin invited to Grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple

    Cricket Mitchell and Phillips take New Zealand to 4-0 series lead with stellar batting display against Pakistan osf

    Mitchell and Phillips take New Zealand to 4-0 series lead with stellar batting display against Pakistan

    cricket ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024: Schedule, squads, groups, where to watch and more osf

    ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024: Schedule, squads, groups, where to watch and more

    cricket Sachin Tendulkar's all-round performance steals the show in the T20 exhibition match osf

    Sachin Tendulkar's all-round performance steals the show in Bangalore (WATCH)

    cricket Josh Hazlewood's bowling spell guides Australia to convincing victory over West Indies in the 1st Test osf

    Josh Hazlewood's bowling spell guides Australia to convincing victory over West Indies in the 1st Test

    Recent Stories

    Mann Ko moh lene wale'; Kangana Ranaut shares photo of Ayodhya's Ram Lalla [PICTURES] ATG

    'Mann Ko moh lene wale'; Kangana Ranaut shares photo of Ayodhya's Ram Lalla [PICTURES]

    Did Prabhas donate 50 crores for Ram Mandir ahead of inauguration? Here's what we know ATG

    Did Prabhas donate 50 crores for Ram Mandir ahead of inauguration? Here's what we know

    Maharashtra govt declares public holiday on January 22 for Ram Mandir inauguration gcw

    Maharashtra govt declares public holiday on January 22 for Ram Mandir inauguration

    Tennis Klopp awaits scan results as Salah faces unexpected injury blow in African Cup of Nations osf

    Klopp awaits scan results as Salah faces unexpected injury blow in African Cup of Nations

    Centre dumps Kerala's plea to rethink on use of Bharat instead of India in school textbooks anr

    Centre dumps Kerala's plea to rethink on use of Bharat instead of India in school textbooks

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Video Icon
    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon