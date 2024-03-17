Travis Head joins Sunrisers Hyderabad training camp ahead of IPL 2024 season

Australia's dynamic opener, Travis Head, has joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad training camp ahead of the impending IPL season. Making his return to the IPL after a six-year hiatus, the 30-year-old played a crucial role in Australia's triumph at the 50-over World Cup in India. "Feeling good to be back. Looking forward to a fruitful season. The team seems promising, and I hope to contribute significantly with the bat," Head expressed in a video shared by SRH on 'X' on Sunday. His last IPL stint was in 2017 with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Eager to experience the vibrant atmosphere of the Orange Army, Head expressed his anticipation for playing in front of the enthusiastic fans. "I've heard fantastic things about the Orange Army. Can't wait to showcase my skills and hopefully lead the team to success. Excited to soak in the energy from the crowd," he added.

Under the captaincy of Australian teammate Pat Cummins, who replaced Aiden Markram as skipper for the season, Head is poised to deliver stellar performances for SRH. The team, led by David Warner, clinched the IPL title in 2016 and finished as runners-up in 2018 under the leadership of Kane Williamson.

