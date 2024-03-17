Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Travis Head joins Sunrisers Hyderabad training camp ahead of IPL 2024 season

    Australian cricketer Travis Head rejoins the IPL action as he joins Sunrisers Hyderabad's training camp for the upcoming IPL 2024 season.

    cricket Travis Head joins Sunrisers Hyderabad training camp ahead of IPL 2024 season osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 17, 2024, 5:21 PM IST

    Australia's dynamic opener, Travis Head, has joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad training camp ahead of the impending IPL season. Making his return to the IPL after a six-year hiatus, the 30-year-old played a crucial role in Australia's triumph at the 50-over World Cup in India. "Feeling good to be back. Looking forward to a fruitful season. The team seems promising, and I hope to contribute significantly with the bat," Head expressed in a video shared by SRH on 'X' on Sunday. His last IPL stint was in 2017 with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

    Eager to experience the vibrant atmosphere of the Orange Army, Head expressed his anticipation for playing in front of the enthusiastic fans. "I've heard fantastic things about the Orange Army. Can't wait to showcase my skills and hopefully lead the team to success. Excited to soak in the energy from the crowd," he added.

    Under the captaincy of Australian teammate Pat Cummins, who replaced Aiden Markram as skipper for the season, Head is poised to deliver stellar performances for SRH. The team, led by David Warner, clinched the IPL title in 2016 and finished as runners-up in 2018 under the leadership of Kane Williamson.

    Also Read: Naseem Shah reveals culture of insecurity in Pakistan cricket team: Report

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2024, 5:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Naseem Shah reveals culture of insecurity in Pakistan cricket team: Report osf

    Naseem Shah reveals culture of insecurity in Pakistan cricket team: Report

    Cricket Pitch doctoring by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid in ODI World Cup final gone wrong: Mohammad Kaif osf

    Pitch doctoring by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid in ODI World Cup final gone wrong: Mohammad Kaif

    cricket R Ashwin's remarkable journey: From chance contract to milestone achievements osf

    R Ashwin's remarkable journey: From chance contract to milestone achievements

    cricket Virat Kohli makes first appearance since son Akaay's birth ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH) osf

    Virat Kohli makes first appearance since son Akaay's birth ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH)

    cricket Keshav Maharaj welcomed to Lucknow Super Giants camp with 'Ram Siya Ram (WATCH) osf

    Keshav Maharaj welcomed to Lucknow Super Giants camp with 'Ram Siya Ram (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    YouTuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom-at-rave case gcw

    YouTuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom-at-rave case

    Kerala government approaches SC against implementation of CAA anr

    Kerala government approaches SC against implementation of CAA

    cricket Naseem Shah reveals culture of insecurity in Pakistan cricket team: Report osf

    Naseem Shah reveals culture of insecurity in Pakistan cricket team: Report

    Election Commission changes vote counting for Sikkim, Arunachal assembly polls to June 2 gcw

    Election Commission changes vote counting for Sikkim, Arunachal assembly polls to June 2

    20-year-old Andhra Pradesh student found murdered in car in US; 9th death so far gcw

    20-year-old Andhra Pradesh student found murdered in car in US; 9th death so far

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon