Naseem Shah reveals culture of insecurity in Pakistan cricket team: Report

Pakistan's fast bowler Naseem Shah exposes the climate of insecurity within the national cricket team, highlighting concerns about player rest and fear of replacement, urging better communication and clarity in team management.

Pakistan's fast bowler, Naseem Shah, has spoken candidly about the pervasive culture of insecurity within the national cricket team. He revealed that senior players are apprehensive about allowing their bodies sufficient rest due to the fear of being replaced by emerging talents.

Naseem, who was sidelined from the 50-over World Cup in India last year due to a shoulder injury, confessed to harbouring similar anxieties about losing his position in the team due to his physical setback. "Honestly, prominent players hesitate to rest even when necessary because the cricket culture in Pakistan instills apprehension that a newcomer's commendable performance in a match or two might lead to permanent displacement from the team," Shah shared with Cricwick.

"The pervasive fear impedes players from taking adequate rest as they are apprehensive about jeopardising their careers," the young bowler remarked.

Naseem emphasized the necessity for transparency and improved communication among senior players, team management, selectors, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"In contrast to other countries, where a senior player is assured of retaining his place even if his replacement performs well in one or two matches during his absence, such assurances are absent here," he stated.

Moreover, Shah noted that players in Pakistan face skepticism when expressing physical discomfort or the need for rest.

The cricketer advocated for a proactive approach where the team's physiotherapist, bowling coach, and trainer collaboratively decide the number of matches a player should participate in before a series, thereby mitigating uncertainty and fostering clarity.

Reflecting on his recent return to action in the Pakistan Super League following his recovery from a shoulder injury that sidelined him during the Asia Cup, World Cup, and tours of Australia and New Zealand, Shah stressed the importance of clarity to prevent long-term injuries among players.

Recalling the moment of his injury during the Asia Cup, Shah shared his initial perception that the injury was minor, only to later discover the severity of the tear during surgery in the UK.

"After the surgery in the UK, I was informed that the tear was approximately '4 or 5 centimeters' long," Shah revealed.

