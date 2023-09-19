Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Thalaiva will grace ODI World Cup 2023': Golden Ticket to Rajinikanth sparks massive fan buzz

    In a remarkable gesture, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has honoured Tamil cinema legend Rajnikanth with a coveted golden ticket ahead of the highly anticipated ICC World Cup 2023, joining the ranks of Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan as recipients of this prestigious honour.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 4:39 PM IST

    In the lead-up to the ICC World Cup 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary, Jay Shah, bestowed the prestigious golden ticket upon the renowned Tamil film icon, Rajnikanth. Rajnikanth now joins the esteemed ranks of previous recipients, including Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan. The BCCI, in a recent social media post, hailed Rajnikanth as 'The Phenomenon Beyond Cinema,' recognizing his profound impact that transcends linguistic and cultural boundaries. This legendary actor's presence is anticipated to illuminate the forthcoming World Cup, and he will grace the event as an esteemed guest. The golden tickets, a part of the BCCI's promotional strategy for this marquee event, confer VIP privileges upon the recipients, ensuring an unforgettable experience during the World Cup matches.

    “The legendary actor has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions, transcending language and culture. We are thrilled to announce that Thalaiva will grace the World Cup 2023 as our distinguished guest and will light up the biggest cricketing spectacle with his presence,” the rest of the social media post read.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 4:42 PM IST
