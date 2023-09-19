Revisiting Yuvraj Singh's monumental 'six sixes' in one over on its 16th anniversary - WATCH

On the 16th anniversary of Yuvraj Singh's astounding achievement of hitting six consecutive sixes in a single over during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, cricket enthusiasts and fans worldwide are revisiting this iconic moment.

September 19, 2007, is a date forever etched in the annals of cricketing history, thanks to the astonishing display of power and resilience exhibited by Yuvraj Singh during the inaugural T20 World Cup. This iconic moment saw the former Indian cricket team all-rounder unleashing an unprecedented onslaught against England's pacer, Stuart Broad, hammering him for six consecutive sixes in a single over. Yuvraj's extraordinary feat marked a pivotal moment in the evolution of T20 cricket, setting a standard that resonates even on its 16th anniversary.

What made this over truly remarkable was the sheer variety of shots Yuvraj employed, sending the ball in all directions - over mid-wicket, backward square-leg, deep extra cover, and long on. Notably, Yuvraj reached his half-century in a mere 12 balls, a record that still stands as the fastest half-century by any batter across any format of cricket.

This extraordinary innings proved to be a game-changer for the young Indian squad, captained by MS Dhoni, who eventually triumphed over England, Australia, and arch-rivals Pakistan to claim the T20 World Cup title.

