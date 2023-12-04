Suryakumar Yadav's inspiring words fuel Arshdeep Singh's sensational bowling performance in 5th T20I

Arshdeep Singh discloses Suryakumar Yadav's motivational message before his exceptional final-over performance in the 5th T20I against Australia. Despite struggling in the death overs for over a year and conceding 37 runs in the initial three overs, Arshdeep managed to defend a mere 10 runs with Matthew Wade on strike. He credits divine intervention and Suryakumar Yadav's unwavering faith for his success, emphasizing that the skipper's words provided him with the necessary confidence. Arshdeep acknowledges his earlier mistakes but expresses determination to learn from them.

Suryakumar Yadav, pleased with the team's overall performance in the 4-1 series victory, emphasises the importance of fearlessness and enjoyment in the game. He notes that the absence of Washington Sundar made the pitch challenging for the spinners. Player of the match, Axar Patel, highlights the joy of bowling on a dew-free pitch and credits his rhythm. He also praises the partnership with Ravi Bishnoi, who, awarded the 'Player of the series,' reveals his strategy of bowling stump to stump. Looking ahead to the South Africa tour, Bishnoi anticipates different challenges but vows to maintain an attacking approach.

"I gave away too many runs but God gave me another chance and the support staff believed in me. To be honest, nothing was going in my mind. Surya bhai told me whatever has to happen will happen," a beaming Arshdeep said at the end of the match, having nailed those block-hole deliveries, giving away only three runs.

On his own bowling, he said, "A lot of lessons learnt but I will come back from the mistakes."

"It was a good series. The way the boys showed their skills was commendable. We wanted to be fearless, we wanted to enjoy when we were in the middle. I told them, "do whatever is right and just enjoy your game," and they did the same. So very happy with that." Surya admitted that had there been Washington Sundar to support the two spinners, they would have won more easily as pitch assisted slow bowlers.

"If he (Washington Sundar) would have been there it'd have been an add-on. At Chinnaswamy, 200 is easier to chase. 160-175 is a tricky told here. After 10 overs, I told the boys that we have a game on." Player of the match Axar Patel had no hesitation in admitting that it was fun to bowl on a track with no dew to make life easy for batters.

"Today was fun. There was dew in the first four matches. Today, it was a tailor-made wicket for me. After a couple of games, I was able to find my rhythm." Having already bowled alongside Ravi Bishnoi in a few Syed Mushtaq Ali games for Gujarat, it became easier to operate in tandem, the senior spinner said.

"We played a few games together for Gujarat as well. We complement each other, hope this partnership grows." Bishnoi, the 'Player of the series' said that he didn't want to pitch it up as there was a chance to get hit.

"My plan is simple - bowling stump to stump works, just short of length works, pitching it up can be hit. I wanted to be a typical leg-spinner by bringing the long-on up." The challenge will be different on away tour to South Africa, a place where he played the U19 World Cup in 2020.

"South Africa will throw different pitches so but I'll try to attack there too."

