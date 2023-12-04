ECB advises Jofra Archer to skip 2024 IPL for T20 World Cup preparations

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) directs Jofra Archer to abstain from the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) to better manage the fast bowler's injury-prone condition in preparation for the impending T20 World Cup in 2024.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has directed Jofra Archer to forgo participation in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) to effectively manage the workload of the injury-prone fast bowler in preparation for the T20 World Cup scheduled for 2024, according to a recent report. Despite being acquired by Mumbai Indians for a significant INR 8 crore in the 2022 IPL, Archer was released by the franchise last week, and notably, his name is absent from the list of players registering for the upcoming IPL auction on December 19 in Dubai.

Archer, beset by recurring injuries, experienced a relapse of his elbow stress fracture while representing Mumbai Indians in the May IPL fixture. The Barbados-born cricketer, aged 28, has been inactive in professional cricket since then, missing out on the ODI World Cup as well.

Reportedly, the ECB's decision to exclude Archer from the IPL auction stems from a strategic approach to facilitate his return under their supervision in the UK during April and May, as opposed to his involvement with an IPL team in India. This approach is perceived as beneficial for managing Archer's comeback, considering the board's apprehension about his injury history.

In anticipation of the T20 World Cup scheduled in the West Indies and the United States from June 4, 2024, the ECB has ensured more control over Archer by signing him to a new two-year contract. The board is optimistic about his participation in England's squad for the T20 World Cup, emphasising the importance of having Archer fit for major tournaments.

"We take that bet with him that we want him back fit and able to play for England, because of the upside," mentioned Robert Key, the former England opener and current managing director (men's cricket), last month. The ECB is making strategic decisions with an eye on future events, including the Ashes in two years.

While 34 England players, including Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, and Chris Woakes, have registered for the IPL auction, notable figures like Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Mark Wood, Will Jacks, and Reece Topley have been retained by their respective franchises. However, Test skipper Ben Stokes and Joe Root have opted out of the cash-rich league, with Stokes currently undergoing rehabilitation after knee surgery.

