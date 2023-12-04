Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ECB advises Jofra Archer to skip 2024 IPL for T20 World Cup preparations

    England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) directs Jofra Archer to abstain from the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) to better manage the fast bowler's injury-prone condition in preparation for the impending T20 World Cup in 2024.

    cricket ECB advises Jofra Archer to skip 2024 IPL for T20 World Cup preparations osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 1:57 PM IST

    The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has directed Jofra Archer to forgo participation in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) to effectively manage the workload of the injury-prone fast bowler in preparation for the T20 World Cup scheduled for 2024, according to a recent report. Despite being acquired by Mumbai Indians for a significant INR 8 crore in the 2022 IPL, Archer was released by the franchise last week, and notably, his name is absent from the list of players registering for the upcoming IPL auction on December 19 in Dubai.

    Archer, beset by recurring injuries, experienced a relapse of his elbow stress fracture while representing Mumbai Indians in the May IPL fixture. The Barbados-born cricketer, aged 28, has been inactive in professional cricket since then, missing out on the ODI World Cup as well.

    Reportedly, the ECB's decision to exclude Archer from the IPL auction stems from a strategic approach to facilitate his return under their supervision in the UK during April and May, as opposed to his involvement with an IPL team in India. This approach is perceived as beneficial for managing Archer's comeback, considering the board's apprehension about his injury history.

    In anticipation of the T20 World Cup scheduled in the West Indies and the United States from June 4, 2024, the ECB has ensured more control over Archer by signing him to a new two-year contract. The board is optimistic about his participation in England's squad for the T20 World Cup, emphasising the importance of having Archer fit for major tournaments.

    "We take that bet with him that we want him back fit and able to play for England, because of the upside," mentioned Robert Key, the former England opener and current managing director (men's cricket), last month. The ECB is making strategic decisions with an eye on future events, including the Ashes in two years.

    While 34 England players, including Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, and Chris Woakes, have registered for the IPL auction, notable figures like Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Mark Wood, Will Jacks, and Reece Topley have been retained by their respective franchises. However, Test skipper Ben Stokes and Joe Root have opted out of the cash-rich league, with Stokes currently undergoing rehabilitation after knee surgery.

    Also Read: Shai Hope's heroics propel West Indies to record-breaking victory against England in the 1st ODI (WATCH)

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 1:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Shai Hope's heroics propel West Indies to record-breaking victory against England in the 1st ODI (WATCH) osf

    Shai Hope's heroics propel West Indies to record-breaking victory against England in the 1st ODI (WATCH)

    cricket AB de Villiers excited about Sanju Samson's return into the ODI squad against South Africa osf

    AB de Villiers excited about Sanju Samson's return into the ODI squad against South Africa

    cricket Shreyas Iyer's half-century guides India to competitive total in the 5th T20I against Australia osf

    Shreyas Iyer's half-century guides India to competitive total in the 5th T20I against Australia

    Entertainment 'Will DM Rohit Sharma and say...': Ananya Pandey on her personal message to Indian skipper osf

    'Will DM Rohit Sharma and say...': Ananya Pandey on her personal message to Indian skipper

    cricket Viral Video: Pet-lover MS Dhoni feeding horses takes the internet by storm (WATCH) osf

    Viral Video: Pet-lover MS Dhoni feeding horses takes the internet by storm (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Animal Swanand Kirkire criticizes Ranbir Kapoor's film, says "Indian cinema is being embarrassed..." SHG

    'Animal': Swanand Kirkire criticizes Ranbir Kapoor's film, says "Indian cinema is being embarrassed..."

    Theatre Owners Association imposes ban on actor-director Renji Panicker's movies rkn

    Theatre Owners Association imposes ban on actor-director Renji Panicker's movies

    'Rockstar' to 'Barfi': Ranbir Kapoor's best performances RKK

    'Rockstar' to 'Barfi': Ranbir Kapoor's best performances

    Viral video: Hyderabad man orders biryani, finds dead lizard in it; leaves internet disgusted (WATCH) snt

    Viral video: Hyderabad man orders biryani, finds dead lizard in it; leaves internet disgusted (WATCH)

    Vatican City to Monaco: 7 small countries of the World ATG EAI

    Vatican City to Monaco: 7 small countries of the World

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon