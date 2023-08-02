Suresh Raina's traditional training style impresses former Indian pacer Sreesanth

Suresh Raina showcased his training routine, blending traditional elements into his fitness regimen. The former India pacer Sreesanth was quick to praise Raina's commitment to fitness, impressed by his unique approach.

Suresh Raina garnered fame as a star batter for both the Indian cricket team and Chennai Super Kings. Throughout his career, Raina's prowess in the middle-order made him a force to be reckoned with, amassing 5528 runs in 205 IPL matches at an average of 32.52. His contributions extended beyond the IPL, as he played a pivotal role in India's triumphs at the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Although he has now retired from competitive cricket, Raina continues to inspire and train diligently.

Recently, Raina posted a video on Instagram, showcasing his training routine in a traditional style. In the caption, he expressed his delight in being back home and kick-starting the week with full determination. His dedication and unique approach received praise from former India pacer Sreesanth, who lauded Raina's commitment to fitness.

Adding to Raina's influence, Kolkata Knight Riders' star Rinku Singh revealed that he has always looked up to the former India batter as a role model. Raina maintains a supportive connection with Singh, providing valuable inputs to enhance his game. Singh also credited former India spinner Harbhajan Singh for his guidance and support.

