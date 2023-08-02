India vs West Indies 2023: Ishan Kishan disappointed despite brilliant performance in the ODI series

Ishan Kishan was awarded the player of the series against West Indies but wasn't happy despite the sensational performance.

India's remarkable opening partnership of 143 runs between Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill set the stage for a massive target of 351/5 against West Indies in the third ODI match. However, despite their strong start, Kishan expressed his disappointment for not capitalising on his half-century and getting dismissed after scoring 77 runs.

India's bowlers, led by Mukesh Kumar and Shardul Thakur, performed exceptionally well, securing a massive 200-run victory at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Wednesday, clinching the series with a 2-1 win against West Indies.

After being awarded the 'Player of the Series,' Ishan Kishan acknowledged that he was not satisfied with his finishing and expressed a desire to score big after getting set. He acknowledged the importance of staying focused at this level and learning from each game.

West Indies' chase of the monumental target proved challenging, with early breakthroughs by Mukesh Kumar dismissing Brandon King for a duck and removing WI captain Shai Hope at 5. Shardul Thakur further dented the West Indies innings by dismissing Romario Shepherd (8).

However, Gudakesh Motie and Alzarri Joseph showed resilience, adding a valuable 50-run partnership for the 9th wicket. Yet, Thakur's pace and precision saw the end of Joseph, with Ishan Kishan making a crucial catch. Thakur eventually claimed the last wicket, clearing up Jayden Seales.

India's commanding total was primarily driven by the excellent opening partnership between Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, followed by impactful innings from Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya. Gill top-scored with 85 off 92 balls, while Kishan played a fine knock of 77 runs. Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya provided a fiery unbeaten contribution of 70 runs off 52 balls, and Sanju Samson's quickfire 51 off 41 balls also proved vital. Romario Shepherd was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies, taking two wickets but conceding 73 runs in his ten overs spell.