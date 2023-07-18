Super fit Virat Kohli breaks internet with perfect goblet squats (WATCH)

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, known for his exceptional dedication to fitness, has set the internet abuzz with his flawless execution of goblet squats

Virat Kohli is widely recognised for his exceptional fitness and athleticism. He has set new standards in cricket when it comes to physical conditioning and has been an inspiration for many aspiring athletes and fans around the world. Virat Kohli has been an advocate for fitness and has often shared glimpses of his training routines on social media, in a recent post he is training on Goblet squats.

Goblet squats are an effective exercise for building lower body strength and are often incorporated into workout routines by athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Kohli has always emphasised the importance of fitness in his career. He believes that a strong and fit body is crucial for maintaining peak performance on the cricket field. He has worked extensively on his fitness, focusing on strength, agility, speed, and endurance.

Virat Kohli follows a strict training regimen to achieve his remarkable fitness levels, including a combination of gym workouts, cardio exercises, and functional training. He incorporates weightlifting, plyometrics, sprinting, and core exercises into his routine. Additionally, he follows a disciplined diet plan that emphasises proper nutrition and fueling his body with the right balance of macronutrients.

Kohli's dedication to fitness has not only improved his performance on the field but also extended his longevity as a player. His commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and his ability to consistently deliver remarkable athletic performances have made him one of the fittest and most successful cricketers in the world.

Please note that the above information is based on Virat Kohli's fitness approach up until my knowledge cutoff date in September 2021. For the most up-to-date and accurate information, it would be best to refer to recent news articles or interviews with Virat Kohli himself.