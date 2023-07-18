Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Super fit Virat Kohli breaks internet with perfect goblet squats (WATCH)

    Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, known for his exceptional dedication to fitness, has set the internet abuzz with his flawless execution of goblet squats

    cricket Super fit Virat Kohli breaks internet with perfect goblet squats (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 1:51 PM IST

    Virat Kohli is widely recognised for his exceptional fitness and athleticism. He has set new standards in cricket when it comes to physical conditioning and has been an inspiration for many aspiring athletes and fans around the world. Virat Kohli has been an advocate for fitness and has often shared glimpses of his training routines on social media, in a recent post he is training on Goblet squats.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

    Goblet squats are an effective exercise for building lower body strength and are often incorporated into workout routines by athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Kohli has always emphasised the importance of fitness in his career. He believes that a strong and fit body is crucial for maintaining peak performance on the cricket field. He has worked extensively on his fitness, focusing on strength, agility, speed, and endurance.

    Virat Kohli follows a strict training regimen to achieve his remarkable fitness levels, including a combination of gym workouts, cardio exercises, and functional training. He incorporates weightlifting, plyometrics, sprinting, and core exercises into his routine. Additionally, he follows a disciplined diet plan that emphasises proper nutrition and fueling his body with the right balance of macronutrients.

    Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Schedule, Teams, Venues, and Live Streaming

    Kohli's dedication to fitness has not only improved his performance on the field but also extended his longevity as a player. His commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and his ability to consistently deliver remarkable athletic performances have made him one of the fittest and most successful cricketers in the world.

    Please note that the above information is based on Virat Kohli's fitness approach up until my knowledge cutoff date in September 2021. For the most up-to-date and accurate information, it would be best to refer to recent news articles or interviews with Virat Kohli himself.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 1:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Asian Games 2023: Schedule, Teams, Venues, and Live Streaming osf

    Asian Games 2023: Schedule, Teams, Venues, and Live Streaming

    cricket Ashes 2023: Justin Langer issues warning to Australia, advises against dropping David Warner osf

    Ashes 2023: Justin Langer issues warning to Australia, advises against dropping David Warner

    cricket KL Rahul returns to Nets after IPL 2023 Injury, Netizens react with excitement osf

    KL Rahul returns to Nets after IPL 2023 Injury, Netizens react with excitement

    cricket Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali embraces no.3 batting position for Manchester Test osf

    Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali embraces no.3 batting position for Manchester Test

    cricket Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2023: Sri Lanka maintains lead on Day 2, despite rain Interruptions osf

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2023: Sri Lanka maintains lead on Day 2, despite rain interruptions

    Recent Stories

    Esha Gupta HOT Photos: Actress burns Instagram in jaw-dropping Bikinis, outfits (PICTURES) vma

    Esha Gupta HOT Photos: Actress burns Instagram in jaw-dropping Bikinis, outfits (PICTURES)

    7 flavourful herbs to grow indoors for fresh culinary delights snt eai

    7 flavourful herbs to grow indoors for fresh culinary delights

    Supreme Court lifts Gauhati HC's order of putting stay on Wrestling Federation Of India elections AJR

    Supreme Court lifts Gauhati HC's order of putting stay on Wrestling Federation Of India elections

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-374 18 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-374 18 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prize money HERE

    'Shark Tank, Landlord edition...' Bengaluru startup owner shares story of traumatic interview for renting flat vkp

    'Shark Tank, Landlord edition...' Bengaluru startup owner shares story of traumatic interview for renting flat

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon