The squads for the Asian Games 2023 cricket tournament have been revealed, generating excitement among cricket fans. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the participation of both the men's and women's teams in this prestigious event.

Following the announcement of the teams for the Asian Games 2023, the eagerly anticipated cricket schedule has been unveiled. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be sending both the men's and women's teams to participate in the Continental Games. The cricket tournament is set to take place from September 19 to October 7.

The men's squad for the Asian Games 2023 will consist of emerging players, with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the team. In contrast, the women's squad will feature a full-strength lineup captained by Harmanpreet Kaur. The women's matches will kick off on September 19 and conclude on September 27, while the men's matches will span from September 28 to October 7. Let's take a look at the complete schedule for cricket at the Asian Games.

Asian Games 2023: Schedule, Teams, Venues, and Live Streaming

Q) When does the cricket event at the Asian Games 2023 commence?

-The cricket event at the Asian Games 2023 will commence on September 19 and run until October 7.

Q) Where will the cricket matches of the Asian Games 2023 be held?

-The cricket matches of the Asian Games 2023 will be held in Hangzhou.

Q) What are the venues for the cricket matches at the Asian Games 2023?

-The cricket matches of the Asian Games 2023 will be held at the Zhejiang University of Technology.

Q) How many matches will be played in the cricket event at the Asian Games 2023?

-There will be 14 matches played in the women's category, with 14 teams competing. In the men's category, 18 matches will be played among 18 teams. The teams will be seeded based on the ICC T20I Ranking as of June 1, 2023.

Q) How can one watch the live streaming of the Asian Games 2023?

-The Asian Games 2023 will be live-streamed on Star Sports.

Squads for the Asian Games 2023

Indian Men's (Senior) Squad for Asian Games 2023

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Standby Players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.

Indian Women's (Senior) Squad for Asian Games 2023

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Players: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy