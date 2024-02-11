Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sunrisers Eastern Cape clinch consecutive SA20 titles with dominant victory in the finals

    Sunrisers Eastern Cape secures back-to-back SA20 titles, displaying cricket brilliance with an emphatic 89-run win over Durban's Super Giants at Newlands.

    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

    Sunrisers Eastern Cape secured consecutive SA20 titles with a resounding 89-run triumph over Durban's Super Giants at Cape Town's Newlands. After dominating the group stage, Sunrisers Eastern Cape delivered a clinical final performance. Tom Abell (55) and Tristan Stubbs (56 not out) contributed half-centuries, while Jordan Hermann and captain Aiden Markram added 42 each, guiding the Sunrisers to an imposing total of 204/3. The defending champions then dismantled the Super Giants, restricting them to a mere 115 runs in 17 overs.

    Critical partnerships, notably the 90-run stand between Hermann and Abell for the second wicket, played a pivotal role in Sunrisers' innings after the early loss of Dawid Malan.

    Although Durban's Super Giants captain, Keshav Maharaj, struck back with a double-wicket over, dismissing Hermann and Abell, the Sunrisers demonstrated resilience. Markram and Stubbs rebuilt the innings before an explosive late surge added 98 runs off 55 balls.

    Throughout the season, Sunrisers' bowling prowess shone, and their seamers rose to the occasion in the final. Dan Worrall (2/15) set the tone early, dismissing Quinton de Kock, while Marco Jansen's impactful fourth over removed Jon Jon Smuts and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, leaving the Super Giants reeling at 7/3.

    Although Wiaan Mulder contributed a quickfire 38 for the Super Giants, Ottniel Baartman's crucial moment (2/17) arrived. His in-swinger trapped Heinrich Klaasen on the pads, further solidifying the Sunrisers' dominance.

    With Durban's Super Giants struggling at 63/5, Jansen (5/30) took charge, swiftly finishing off their tail, securing Sunrisers Eastern Cape's back-to-back triumphs.

    Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah's Vizag mastery secures No. 1 ranking; Earns Ashwin's admiration

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2024, 2:01 PM IST
