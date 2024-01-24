Sunil Gavaskar and Jemimah Rodrigues charm audience with musical performance at Naman Awards

Sunil Gavaskar and Jemimah Rodrigues steal the spotlight with a captivating musical act at the Naman Awards, a celebration of Indian cricket excellence hosted by the BCCI.

At the prestigious Naman Awards hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar and women's cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues left a lasting impression by delivering a captivating musical performance. Rodrigues, recognized for achieving the highest run tally in ODIs for India during the 2022-23 season, was also honoured at the event.

The Naman Awards, making a comeback after a five-year hiatus primarily due to COVID-19, witnessed notable figures like Farokh Engineer, Ravi Shastri, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill, Deepti Sharma, and Smriti Mandhana among the evening's major awardees.

In acknowledgment of the enchanting musical showcase by Sunil Gavaskar and Jemimah Rodrigues, the BCCI shared a post on their official X account, stating, "Naman Awards is all about celebrating Indian Cricket, and the legendary Mr. Sunil Gavaskar and the Rockstar, Ms. @emiRodrigues, are taking it a notch higher tonight—an unforgettable melange of cricket and music."

