Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shubman Gill's heartfelt tribute to Virat Kohli after winning Polly Umrigar Award wins hearts; read post

    India's cricket sensation, Shubman Gill, pays tribute to Virat Kohli following his Polly Umrigar Award win at the BCCI Awards.

    Cricket Shubman Gill's heartfelt tribute to Virat Kohli after winning Polly Umrigar Award wins hearts; read post osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

    Reflecting on Virat Kohli's influence on him, Gill reminisced about the nostalgic moment of meeting his idols at the age of 14. The spotlight shone on India's batting sensation, Shubman Gill, as the opener clinched the prestigious Polly Umrigar award at the BCCI awards ceremony in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Gill, who amassed 1583 runs in one-day internationals, took to his social media platform to shower accolades on Kohli, offering a heartfelt tribute. Speaking of Kohli being a source of motivation, Gill shared the nostalgia of encountering his cricket idols for the first time at the age of 14.

    "Such a nostalgic journey—from being here at 14 and meeting my idols and legends for the first time. Watching Virat bhai win Cricketer of the Year is an unforgettable moment. It serves as pure motivation for me to take a step further and give my all for my country this year," Gill expressed.

    Meanwhile, India has included Rajat Patidar in the squad for the initial two Tests. Patidar, receiving his maiden Test call-up, replaces Virat Kohli, who opted out of the first two Tests for 'personal reasons.'

    Patidar's recent formidable form, including a score of 151 against England Lions in Ahmedabad last week and a century in the warm-up fixture, led to his selection. The 30-year-old cricketer was also part of the A side's tour to South Africa late last year.

    With Patidar's inclusion in the Test squad, it appears to mark the conclusion for veterans such as Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. This decision is disappointing for Sarfaraz Khan, who, despite an outstanding domestic season, finds himself overlooked once again.

    India’s Squad for First Two Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Rajat Patidar, S Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan

    Also Read: R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja named in ICC Men's Test Team of the Year for 2023

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Andre Russell pays heartfelt tribute to SRK with iconic pose in ILT20 match osf

    Andre Russell pays heartfelt tribute to SRK with iconic pose in ILT20 match

    Cricket R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja named in ICC Men's Test Team of the Year for 2023 osf

    R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja named in ICC Men's Test Team of the Year for 2023

    cricket IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah eyes wicket bonanza as 'Bazball' takes center stage in Hyderabad osf

    IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah eyes wicket bonanza as 'Bazball' takes center stage in Hyderabad

    Top Pakistani cricketers mull ending contract amid NOC denials over foreign T20 leagues: Report snt

    Top Pakistani cricketers mull ending contract amid NOC denials over foreign T20 leagues: Report

    cricket 6 Indian players feature in ICC ODI Team of the Year 2023; Rohit Sharma named as captain of the side osf

    6 Indian players feature in ICC ODI Team of the Year 2023; Rohit Sharma named as captain of the side

    Recent Stories

    96th Academy Awards: Here's the full list of nominations for this year's Oscars; Oppenheimer leads ATG

    96th Academy Awards: Here's the full list of nominations for this year's Oscars; Oppenheimer leads

    Who is Nishant Pitti? Is Kangana Ranaut dating EaseMyTrip co-founder?

    Who is Nishant Pitti? Is Kangana Ranaut dating EaseMyTrip co-founder?

    Republic Day 2024: French Foreign Legion has 6 members of Indian and Nepalese origin

    Republic Day 2024: French Foreign Legion has 6 members of Indian and Nepalese origin

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation begins distribution of 100 free e-autos in 100 wards rkn

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation begins distribution of 100 free e-autos in 100 wards

    Hanuman ji himself has come Here is what Temple Trust said about monkey entering Ram Mandir gcw

    'Hanuman ji himself has come...' Here's what Temple Trust said about monkey entering Ram Mandir

    Recent Videos

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon