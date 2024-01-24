Shubman Gill's heartfelt tribute to Virat Kohli after winning Polly Umrigar Award wins hearts; read post

Reflecting on Virat Kohli's influence on him, Gill reminisced about the nostalgic moment of meeting his idols at the age of 14. The spotlight shone on India's batting sensation, Shubman Gill, as the opener clinched the prestigious Polly Umrigar award at the BCCI awards ceremony in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Gill, who amassed 1583 runs in one-day internationals, took to his social media platform to shower accolades on Kohli, offering a heartfelt tribute. Speaking of Kohli being a source of motivation, Gill shared the nostalgia of encountering his cricket idols for the first time at the age of 14.

"Such a nostalgic journey—from being here at 14 and meeting my idols and legends for the first time. Watching Virat bhai win Cricketer of the Year is an unforgettable moment. It serves as pure motivation for me to take a step further and give my all for my country this year," Gill expressed.

Meanwhile, India has included Rajat Patidar in the squad for the initial two Tests. Patidar, receiving his maiden Test call-up, replaces Virat Kohli, who opted out of the first two Tests for 'personal reasons.'

Patidar's recent formidable form, including a score of 151 against England Lions in Ahmedabad last week and a century in the warm-up fixture, led to his selection. The 30-year-old cricketer was also part of the A side's tour to South Africa late last year.

With Patidar's inclusion in the Test squad, it appears to mark the conclusion for veterans such as Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. This decision is disappointing for Sarfaraz Khan, who, despite an outstanding domestic season, finds himself overlooked once again.

India’s Squad for First Two Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Rajat Patidar, S Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan

