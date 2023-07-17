Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2023: Sri Lanka maintains lead on Day 2, despite rain interruptions

The second day of the cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan witnessed an eventful encounter, marked by rain interruptions.

Day 2 concludes with Sri Lanka maintaining a 91-run lead in the first innings. Despite a couple of rain interruptions, it was an eventful day of cricket. Sri Lanka showed resilience as they were dismissed for 312, led by Dhananjaya de Silva's impressive century. With left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya taking 3/83, the Lions fought back well, sending half of the Pakistani team back to the pavilion. Kasun Rajitha and Ramesh Mendis also contributed with a wicket each.

Pakistan faced a setback, losing their fifth wicket at 101. However, the duo of Agha Salman and Saud Shakeel displayed skilful batting after tea, capitalising on better batting conditions. Their partnership flourished, accumulating 120 runs.

Shakeel reached his fifty in 69 balls, followed by Salman, who achieved his fourth Test half-century in 67 deliveries. Sri Lanka deployed three spinners, including Dhananjaya de Silva, who bowled a couple of overs alongside Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis. However, the bowlers were unable to break the partnership during the rain-interrupted, wicketless third session.

It will be interesting to see which way this Games heads on Day 3, Sri Lanka is on top at the moment but it will take Pakistan one good session to take back advantage.

