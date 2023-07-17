Rahul Dravid and coaching staff will be rested for Ireland series, VVS Laxman to take over

Following the ongoing series against West Indies, India's head coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff will take a break, allowing the National Cricket Academy (NCA) staff to handle the team's tour of Ireland. As per information from Cricbuzz, Dravid and other members of the coaching staff, including batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, will return home in August after the last two T20Is of the ongoing series are played in the United States.

The primary reason for giving the coaching staff a break is to ensure they have sufficient time to recover before the Asia Cup, which begins on August 31. Following the Asia Cup, they have a busy schedule, including a three-match ODI series against Australia, concluding with the World Cup on November 19.

Responsibility for managing the team in Ireland will be handed over to VVS Laxman, the head of the NCA. It is likely that Laxman, along with batting and bowling coaches selected from Sitanshu Kotak, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Troy Cooley, and Sairaj Bahutule, will lead the coaching team. Laxman had previously served as the coach when India toured Ireland for a couple of T20Is in June last year.

The three Twenty20 Internationals in Ireland are scheduled to be played in Dublin on August 18, 20, and 23.

Although the squad for the Ireland series is yet to be finalised, it is expected that Hardik Pandya will lead the team. The exact composition of the squad will be confirmed after a face-to-face discussion between Ajit Agarkar, Dravid, and captain Rohit Sharma. The new chairman of the selection committee is expected to join the team in the West Indies, likely during the second Test in Trinidad. Salil Ankola, a member of the selection committee, is already accompanying the team. The Indian team, having won the first Test in Dominica, will travel to Trinidad on Monday, where the second Test will take place.

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be included in the squad for the Ireland series, as he has shown significant progress in recent times. The availability of Shreyas Iyer is uncertain, while KL Rahul is ruled out not only for the Ireland series but also for the Asia Cup. Rahul is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA and, as per the latest information, he has yet to start batting.

Furthermore, the schedule for the Asia Cup is expected to be announced soon, and contrary to some reports, there have been no changes to the original plan. Sri Lanka will host nine games as previously decided, with matches anticipated to be played in Kandy and Dambulla. Lahore will be the other venue, hosting four matches. The Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in these two countries from August 31 to September 17.