Ashes 2023: James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson in England's Playing XI for Old Trafford Ashes Test

Ollie Robinson has failed to meet the expectations in the ongoing Ashes series and has been replaced by James Anderson for the Manchester Test.

With Australia leading the series 2-1, England has made a change to their playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, starting on Wednesday. James Anderson will replace Ollie Robinson in the team, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a statement.

Robinson, who suffered a back spasm in the third Test victory over Australia, expressed his availability for the upcoming match, but Anderson has been given the nod. Meanwhile, despite his struggles behind the stumps and lacklustre batting performances, Jonny Bairstow retains his position as the team's wicketkeeper.

“Lancashire seamer James Anderson replaces Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson from the side that defeated Australia in the third Test at Headingley last week,” ECB said in a statement.

Ollie Robinson's performances in the Ashes series have not lived up to the expectations placed upon him. Despite showing promise, Robinson has failed to deliver consistent results for England in the Ashes series.

England faces an uphill battle to reclaim the urn, they must win both remaining Tests. Expect both teams to come up attacking in this all-important Test which holds lots of importance.

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonathan Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson