Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2023: James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson in England's Playing XI for Old Trafford Ashes Test

    Ollie Robinson has failed to meet the expectations in the ongoing Ashes series and has been replaced by James Anderson for the Manchester Test.

    cricket Ashes 2023: James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson in England's Playing XI for Old Trafford Ashes Test osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 4:27 PM IST

    With Australia leading the series 2-1, England has made a change to their playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, starting on Wednesday. James Anderson will replace Ollie Robinson in the team, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a statement.

    Robinson, who suffered a back spasm in the third Test victory over Australia, expressed his availability for the upcoming match, but Anderson has been given the nod. Meanwhile, despite his struggles behind the stumps and lacklustre batting performances, Jonny Bairstow retains his position as the team's wicketkeeper. 

    “Lancashire seamer James Anderson replaces Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson from the side that defeated Australia in the third Test at Headingley last week,” ECB said in a statement.

    Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah ramps up practice at nets amid reports of a comeback

    Ollie Robinson's performances in the Ashes series have not lived up to the expectations placed upon him. Despite showing promise, Robinson has failed to deliver consistent results for England in the Ashes series.

    England faces an uphill battle to reclaim the urn, they must win both remaining Tests. Expect both teams to come up attacking in this all-important Test which holds lots of importance.

    England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonathan Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 4:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Lionel Messi unveiled as Inter Miami player, receives enthusiastic welcome in the USA osf

    Lionel Messi unveiled as Inter Miami player, receives enthusiastic welcome in the USA

    cricket Jasprit Bumrah ramps up practice at nets amid reports of a comeback osf

    Jasprit Bumrah ramps up practice at nets amid reports of a comeback

    cricket Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni with 296th victory, aims to break Sachin Tendulkar's record osf

    Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni with 296th victory, aims to break Sachin Tendulkar's record

    Why RCB does not win IPL title? Yuzvendra Chahal's epic response will leave you in splits (WATCH) snt

    Why RCB does not win IPL title? Yuzvendra Chahal's epic response will leave you in splits (WATCH)

    Had no clue who Yuzvendra Chahal was Wife Dhanashree Verma makes candid confession (WATCH) snt

    'Had no clue who Yuzvendra Chahal was': Wife Dhanashree Verma makes candid confession (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    City Palace to Lake Pichola: 10 majestic gems of Udaipur's enchanting heritage ATG EAI

    City Palace to Lake Pichola: 10 majestic gems of Udaipur's enchanting heritage

    Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, celebrates Apollo 11's 54th anniversary with special steak and eggs meal snt

    Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, celebrates Apollo 11's 54th anniversary with special steak and eggs meal

    Monalisa SUPER-SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom song goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SUPER-SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom song goes viral-WATCH

    Scammers dupe Kerala man of Rs 40000 using deepfake WhatsApp fraud; Police recover swindled money anr

    Scammers dupe Kerala man of Rs 40,000 using Deepfake WhatsApp; Police recover swindled money

    Birthrate in Japan doubles after THIS company banned long working hours; check details AJR

    Birthrate in Japan doubles after THIS company banned long working hours; check details

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon