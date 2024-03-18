Shane Watson turns down USD 2 million coaching offer from Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson declines a lucrative coaching offer from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), citing leaked details of the proposed package and prior commitments.

Pakistan's quest for a foreign coach faces obstacles as Shane Watson and Darren Sammy withdraw from consideration for the national team's head coach position. Despite the PCB's willingness to meet his financial terms, Watson rejected the offer after details of the proposed package were leaked to the media. The Australian cited prior commitments as a commentator in the IPL and the USA league, along with a desire to spend more time with his family in Sydney.

PCB now looks towards an interim coaching arrangement for the national team's training camp ahead of the T20 series against New Zealand in April. Mohsin Naqvi, the Chairman, expresses a preference for foreign coaches to lead Pakistan into upcoming tournaments, including the World T20 Cup and the Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, former Pakistan captains like Younis Khan, Muhammad Yousuf, Inzamam ul Haq, and Moin Khan are being considered for interim coaching roles.

A source aware of the developments said that senior PCB officials had held detailed talks with Watson in Karachi during the PSL matches offering him the head coach position.

“Watson had initially shown interest and kept certain financial and other conditions to accept the offer," the source said.

"But after the board more or less accepted Watson's financial demands the Australian was not happy that details of the proposed package were leaked out in the Pakistan media and social media."

"A team of local coaches as an interim arrangement for the camp and NZ series is the only available option for the PCB now and Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will be required to make a call after the PSL final on 18th March," the source added

