    Journalists walk out of Multan Sultans press conference ahead of PSL 9 final: Video goes viral (WATCH)

    Ahead of the PSL 9 final, journalists exited a Multan Sultans press conference following the franchise manager's rude behaviour, captured in a viral video, causing a stir in cricket circles.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

    Ahead of the PSL 9 final, a few journalists decided to leave Multan Sultan's press conference due to the rude behaviour exhibited by the franchise's manager. A video circulating on social media captured the manager's refusal to accommodate journalists' requests, bluntly stating that those unwilling to stay could leave without any issue.

    The incident occurred during what was supposed to be a press conference featuring Multan Sultans' coach Abdul Rehman. However, the manager's dismissive attitude prompted several journalists to exit the room in protest.

    In response to the manager's remarks, most journalists chose to vacate the press conference.

    The PSL 2024 final between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United is scheduled to take place on Monday in Karachi. Led by Mohammad Rizwan, Multan Sultans finished atop the table in the group stage with 7 wins in 10 matches.

    On the other hand, Islamabad United, despite some inconsistency, appear to have hit form at the right moment and are aiming for their 3rd title. Mohammad Rizwan, the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament with 381 runs in 11 matches, will seek to enhance his strike rate of 124.1.

    United captain Shadab Khan has contributed with both bat and ball, amassing 301 runs and claiming 11 wickets in the tournament so far.

