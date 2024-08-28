Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shakib Al Hasan to continue playing for Bangladesh amid murder allegation

    Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed  that veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will continue to play for the national team until proven guilty after being named in the FIR related to a murder case. This decision comes following a legal notice demanding his immediate removal from all forms of cricket. 

    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 1:07 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

    "He [Shakib] will continue playing. We received a legal notice regarding bringing him back and we replied them saying this [that he will continue to play]," BCB president Faruque Ahmed was quoted in a leading Bengali Daily Prothom Alo on Tuesday (August 27).

    Shakib is currently in Pakistan as part of the two-match Test series and after that the Tigers will arrive in India for the two-match Test series, starting on September 19. "Right now the FIR is filed and it is in the initial stage and there are lot of steps after this and until he is proven guilty, we will make him play. The Bangladesh team will go to India after the Pakistan series and we want him in that series as well."

    "He is our contracted player and if necessary, we will give him legal assistance," Ahmed added. 

    Bangladesh secured historic ten wicket victory in the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. It was the Tigers' first ever Test victory against the Men in Blue. Shakib played a key role in dismissing the home side for a paltry 146 runs in the second innings, taking 3 wickets for 44 runs. Bangladesh needed just 30 runs for victory in the fourth innings and the openers chased down the target in 6.3 overs.

    The second and final Test of the series will also be played in Rawalpindi and it will start on Friday (August 30). The Tigers will be hoping to secure a historic series win against Pakistan and Shakib, 37, who has played 68 Test matches so far, will be key figure, both with the bat and ball. 

