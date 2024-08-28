WI vs SA: West Indies Thrash South Africa by eight wickets to sweep T20 series 3-0

West Indies chased down South Africa's revised target 108 runs in just 9.2 overs. Shai Hope top-scored for the Windies with a blistering 42 runs off 24 balls.

West Indies completed a comprehensive 3-0series sweep against South Africa with a resounding 8-wicket victory in the rain-affected third T20I on Tuesday (August 27). The Windies chased down South Africa's revised target 108 runs in just 9.2 overs. Shai Hope top-scored for WI with a blistering 42 runs off 24 balls.

South Africa, put in to bat first, were off to a steady start, reaching 23 runs for no loss before rain interrupted play. The match was then reduced to 13 overs per side. Tristan Stubbs provided the fireworks for South Africa, smashing 40 runs off just 15 balls, including five fours and three sixes. Captain Aiden Markram (20 runs off 12 balls) and opener Reeza Hendricks (27 runs off 24 balls) were the other notable contributors for the Proteas. Romario Shepherd picked up two wickets for the Windies.

In reply, despite losing opener Alick Athanaze (1) early, West Indies were propelled by Shai Hope (42 runs off 24 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (35 runs off 13 balls), who unleashed a flurry of boundaries. Shimron Hetmyer (31 runs off 17 balls) provided the finishing touches as WI romped home to victory in just 9.2 overs. Pooran's explosive innings included two fours and four sixes, while Hope smashed one four and four sixes. This victory follows South Africa's 1-0 win in the preceding Test series.

