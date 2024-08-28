Rolls Royce to Bentley: New ICC president Jay Shah's car collection

CRICKET
Jay Shah, Secretary of BCCI, has been elected as the new Chairman of the ICC. The tenure of current ICC Chairman Greg Barclay is ending on November 30.
He will assume this responsibility on December 1st. He will be the youngest person to achieve this position. He was made the secretary of BCCI in 2019.
Apart from this, he is also the President of the Asian Cricket Council. But do you know how many luxury cars he travels in? If not, then know here...
Current BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has a collection of many luxury cars. His car collection includes Lamborghini Aventador, Rolls Royce Phantom, Ferrari 488, Bentley Mulsanne.
The Bentley Mulsanne is a 5 seater sedan. Its price is Rs 5.56 crore. It gets a 6752 cc engine. Its mileage is 5.91 KMPH. It is available in 21 color options.
The on road price of Ferrari 488 is Rs 4.40 crore. It has a 3902 CC engine. It gives a mileage of 8.77 kmpl. It can seat 2 people. It will be available in 8 color options.
The Rolls-Royce Phantom is priced at Rs 9.50 crore. It gets a 6749 cc engine. Its mileage is 7.1 KMPH. It is available in 9 color options.
The price of this luxury car is Rs 5.62 crore. It has a 6498 CC engine. It gives a mileage of 7.69 kmpl. It can seat 2 people. It will be available in 7 color options.