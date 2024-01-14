Sarfaraz Khan's continues to impress against England Lions despite International snub

Sarfaraz Khan, known for his outstanding batting performances, once again stole the spotlight against England Lions.

Despite boasting an impressive average of 69+, Sarfaraz Khan continues to turn heads with his performance representing India A in the ongoing two-day practice match against England Lions, Sarfaraz showcased his prowess by smashing 96 runs off 110 balls. This remarkable innings included 11 boundaries and one six. Notably, Sarfaraz's outstanding form persists despite being consistently overlooked, as seen when India's squad for the first two Tests against England was recently announced.

In the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy campaign, Sarfaraz has amassed 556 runs in six games at an outstanding average of 92.66, complemented by three centuries. His remarkable run continues from the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season, where he registered 982 runs at an astounding average of 122.75. In the broader context of First-Class cricket, Sarfaraz maintains an impressive average of 69.6.

The 26-year-old batsman had previously made waves in December, scoring a century off 63 balls during India's three-day intra-squad practice match in Pretoria. Despite consistent stellar performances, Sarfaraz is yet to make his international debut.

In the ongoing match against England Lions, India A dominated proceedings, with England Lions being bundled out for 233 after opting to bat first. India A's Manav Suthar scalped three wickets. During India A's innings, Rajat Patidar contributed significantly with a score of 111, and Sarfaraz Khan's explosive knock of 96 helped India A reach a formidable score of 411/6 at tea.

Other notable contributions came from wicketkeeper-batters KS Bharat (64 runs) and Dhruv Jurel (50 runs), both of whom showcased their batting prowess. Interestingly, Jurel earned his maiden international call-up in the senior team squad for the first two Tests against England.

The upcoming five-match Test series against England is set to commence on January 25 in Hyderabad. India's squad for the first two Tests includes notable players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah.

