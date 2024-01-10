Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SA20 2024: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings; Team news, pitch report and more

    The SA20 2024 season kicks off with a riveting encounter between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings at St George's Park.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

    The highly anticipated SA20 2024 season is set to kick off with an electrifying clash between Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SUNE) and Joburg Super Kings (JSK) on Wednesday, January 10, at St George's Park in Gqeberha. As the defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape is gearing up for a spectacular start to the tournament, while Joburg Super Kings, having narrowly missed the final in the previous season, is determined to make a strong statement in the opening encounter of SA20 2024.

    St. George's Park Pitch Report and Conditions:

    The picturesque St. George's Park is renowned for its batter-friendly surface, suggesting the likelihood of a high-scoring contest. The pitch is expected to favor batsmen, making it crucial for the captains to consider the batting-first option upon winning the toss. Additionally, spinners might come into play during the latter stages of the game.

    Predicted Playing XIs:

    Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram (c), Sarel Erwee, Dawid Malan, Adam Rossington (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell, Beyers Swanepoel, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Sisanda Magala, Caleb Saleka

    Joburg Super Kings (JSK): Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Moeen Ali, Leus du Plooy, Ronan Hermann (wk), David Wiese, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams

    Head-to-Head Record:

    Matches Played: 3

    Sunrisers Eastern Cape Won: 1

    Joburg Super Kings Won: 2

    As history unfolds, both teams have tasted success against each other, setting the stage for an intriguing battle in the season opener.

    Probable Best Performers:

    Probable Best Batter - Aiden Markram: Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s captain, Aiden Markram, enters the SA20 2024 opener in stellar form. With an impressive 315 runs in his last 10 matches, Markram is expected to be a key player to watch out for in the season opener.

    Probable Best Bowler - Gerald Coetzee: Joburg Super Kings’ Gerald Coetzee is anticipated to be the standout bowler in the SA20 2024 opener. Boasting a remarkable record of 17 wickets in his last nine matches, Coetzee is determined to continue his stellar form and make an impact in the upcoming clash.

    Also Read: Andre Adams appointed as New Zealand bowling coach for T20I series against Pakistan

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 5:15 PM IST
