Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead India A in Australia

The first match against Australia A is on October 31st, with the second match commencing on November 7th.

Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 10:41 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead India's A team on their tour of Australia. India A will play two four-day matches against Australia A. Following this, they will play a three-day match against India's senior team, who will be arriving for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This serves as a warm-up match for India's senior team. The first match against Australia A is on October 31st, with the second match commencing on November 7th. The three-day intra-squad match against the Indian senior team is scheduled for November 15th. Malayali player Sanju Samson has not been included in the team due to the South Africa tour. The four-match T20I series against South Africa begins on November 8th. Devdutt Padikkal, has secured a spot in the team. Ishan Kishan has also been included as a wicketkeeper. 

Also read: Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues’ Gymkhana membership cancelled due to father's religious activities

India A Team: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran (Vice-captain), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Abhishek Porel (Wicketkeeper), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian.

Gaikwad led India C in the Duleep Trophy last month, guiding the team to the runner-up position. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, he has scored 231 runs in two matches, including a 145 against Mumbai. Abhimanyu led India B, who finished third in the Duleep Trophy, scoring two centuries in the tournament. Both are likely to be included as backup players for the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Andhra's Ricky Bhui, the top scorer in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy and 2024 Duleep Trophy, and Tamil Nadu batter Baba Indrajith are also in the squad. Karnataka opener Devdutt is likely to play in the middle-order. Abhishek Porel joins Ishan Kishan as wicketkeeper. The pacers are Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, and Navdeep Saini. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who recently made his T20I debut, is the pace-bowling all-rounder.

Also read: India A triumphs over UAE A in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup

