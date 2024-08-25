Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rohit Sharma training in park under the watchful eyes of Abhishek Nayar (WATCH)

    The India captain was seen doing Russian twists and planks. Both Rohit and Nayar came through Mumbai's youth ranks and the latter has been training Rohit for quite some time.

    cricket Rohit Sharma training in park under the watchful eyes of Abhishek Nayar (WATCH) scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 11:30 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 25, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

    Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is not very popular among fitness enthusiasts as the 37-year-old is not one of those hardcore sportsman with ripped body and exceptional athletic abilities. However, the right-hand batsman is one of the greatest white ball cricketers of this generation having amassed more than ten thousand runs in ODIs, while being the only batter to score three double centuries in the 50 over format. 

    Also read: 'Broken thumb, popped painkillers': When Shikhar Dhawan smashed 117 vs Australia in 2019 ODI WC (WATCH)

    Rohit relies more on skill than fitness and he has been successful with his mantra. However, he is not getting any younger at 37, and in order to extend his international career to couple more years, the Mumbaikar needs to take more care of his body. And he knows that more than anyone else. 

    Recently, Rohit was spotted training in a park under the watchful eyes of India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. The India captain was seen doing Russian twists and planks. Both Rohit and Nayar came through Mumbai's youth ranks and the latter has been training five-time IPL champion for quite some time. Nayar, recently joined the Indian support staff as an assistant coach last month following Gautam Gambhir's appointment as head coach. 

    The Indian cricket team is currently enjoying a month-long break and will resume their cricket duties next month when they face Bangladesh in a two-match Test Series, starting on September 19. After that, the Men in Blue will welcome New Zealand for three Test matches, before traveling to South Africa for a white ball series. 

    Meanwhile, the munch anticipated Border-Gavaskar trophy is set to start in Burswood in Australia on November 22. The fifth and final Test match of the series is slated to end at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground on January 7, 2025. 

    Also read: Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood to miss T20I series against Scotland due to injury

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood to miss T20I series against Scotland due to injury scr

    Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood to miss T20I series against Scotland due to injury

    Broken thumb popped painkillers When Shikhar Dhawan smashed 117 vs Australia in 2019 ODI WC (WATCH) snt

    'Broken thumb, popped painkillers': When Shikhar Dhawan smashed 117 vs Australia in 2019 ODI WC (WATCH)

    ICC mulls $15 million fund to boost Test cricket; India, Australia, England unlikely to benefit snt

    ICC mulls $15 million fund to boost Test cricket; India, Australia, England unlikely to benefit

    Dinesh Karthik apologises for omitting Dhoni in all-time India XI, says 'Bhai log, bada galti hogaya (WATCH) vkp

    Dinesh Karthik apologises for omitting Dhoni in all-time India XI, says 'Bhai log, bada galti hogaya (WATCH)

    cricket England vs Sri Lanka,1st Test: Asitha Fernando's brilliant delivery dismisses home captain Ollie Pope (WATCH) scr

    England vs Sri Lanka,1st Test: Asitha Fernando's brilliant delivery dismisses home captain Ollie Pope (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested in Paris; THIS is the reason dmn

    Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested in Paris; THIS is the reason

    Vatican city to Monaco: 10 SMALLEST countries in the World ATG

    Vatican city to Monaco: 10 SMALLEST countries in the World

    Porn video runs on ad board at popular Delhi market, civic body suspects hacking gcw

    Porn video runs on ad board at popular Delhi market, civic body suspects hacking

    Unified Pension Scheme: Check scheme date, eligibility, features and other details gcw

    Unified Pension Scheme: Check scheme date, eligibility, features and other details

    Triptii Dimri twins with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant for their date night; exudes couple goals ATG

    Triptii Dimri twins with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant for their date night; exudes couple goals

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon