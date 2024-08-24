Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood to miss T20I series against Scotland due to injury

    The 33-year-old speedster suffered a calf strain during training last week. Riley Meredith, who last played for the Australia back in 2021, as been included in the squad.

    cricket Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood to miss T20I series against Scotland due to injury scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 6:29 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 6:31 PM IST

    Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood will miss the T20I series against Scotland next month due to injury. The 33-year-old speedster suffered a calf strain during training last week. Riley Meredith, who last played for the Aussies back in 2021, as been included in the squad. Cricket Australia announced on Saturday (August 24).

    Also read:  ICC mulls $15 million fund to boost Test cricket; India, Australia, England unlikely to benefit

    Hazlewood's injury is described as minor and he is expected to be available for Australia's tour of England  starting on September 11. After the three T2OIs against Scotland, from September 4-7, the Baggy Greens will play three T20Is and five ODIs against the Three Lions. The Australian selector's have taken a cautious approach considering a busy summer coming up, where they will play host to Pakistan and India. 

    After playing three T20Is and as many ODIs against Pakistan, the Aussies will battle it out against India in the Border -Gavaskar trophy. The five-match Test series will start on November 22, 2024 and the final Test match is slated to end of January 7, 2025. 

    Meredith played for Somerset in the T20 Blast, taking 14 wickets at an average of 22.78. His team finished third in the South standings to qualify for the quarterfinals, where they will take on Northamptonshire on September 5. The 27-year-old claimed six wickets in three One-Day Cup matches, including a 4 for 27 against Middlesex at Lord's. Somerset have progressed to the final, where they will play Glamorgan, on September 22. 

    Initially, Hazlewood was the only member of Australia's big three pacers named for the Scotland series. Left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc will be available for the England ODI series, while ODI and Test captain Pat Cummins will skip the entire UK tour to focus on his strength and conditioning ahead of the home summer.  

    Also read: 'Broken thumb, popped painkillers': When Shikhar Dhawan smashed 117 vs Australia in 2019 ODI WC (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Broken thumb popped painkillers When Shikhar Dhawan smashed 117 vs Australia in 2019 ODI WC (WATCH) snt

    'Broken thumb, popped painkillers': When Shikhar Dhawan smashed 117 vs Australia in 2019 ODI WC (WATCH)

    ICC mulls $15 million fund to boost Test cricket; India, Australia, England unlikely to benefit snt

    ICC mulls $15 million fund to boost Test cricket; India, Australia, England unlikely to benefit

    Dinesh Karthik apologises for omitting Dhoni in all-time India XI, says 'Bhai log, bada galti hogaya (WATCH) vkp

    Dinesh Karthik apologises for omitting Dhoni in all-time India XI, says 'Bhai log, bada galti hogaya (WATCH)

    cricket England vs Sri Lanka,1st Test: Asitha Fernando's brilliant delivery dismisses home captain Ollie Pope (WATCH) scr

    England vs Sri Lanka,1st Test: Asitha Fernando's brilliant delivery dismisses home captain Ollie Pope (WATCH)

    cricket India tour of England 2025: BCCI announces schedule, venues and dates scr

    India tour of England 2025: BCCI announces schedule, venues and dates

    Recent Stories

    Massage to diet, 7 effective tips to treat hairfall AJR

    Massage to diet, 7 effective tips to treat hairfall

    football Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Summer signing Dani Olmo included in Barca's squad after registration fiasco scr

    Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Summer signing Dani Olmo included in Barca's squad despite registration fiasco

    India needs 400 million more women in workforce by 2047 to achieve $14 trillion economy: Report snt

    India needs 400 million more women in workforce by 2047 to achieve $14 trillion economy: Report

    Malaika Arora flaunts SEXY bikini body as she shares video from holiday [WATCH] RKK

    Malaika Arora flaunts SEXY bikini body as she shares video from holiday [WATCH]

    Kerala: Schools operating as relief camps in landslide-hit Wayanad to reopen on August 27 2024 anr

    Kerala: Schools operating as relief camps in landslide-hit Wayanad to reopen on August 27

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon