Rohit Sharma reveals 3 Pillars Behind India's T20 World Cup Triumph

Mumbai: Indian captain Rohit Sharma has revealed the three individuals who played a pivotal role in India's T20 World Cup triumph. Speaking at the CEAT Cricket Awards ceremony after receiving the prestigious International Cricketer of the Year award, Rohit acknowledged the contributions of former coach Rahul Dravid, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Rohit emphasized that words couldn't describe the elation of winning the World Cup and expressed immense joy in celebrating the victory with the fans. He shared his vision for the team, stating, “It was my dream to transform this team and not worry too much about the stats, the results, to make sure that we create that environment where people can go out there and play freely without thinking too much. That is what was required. I got a lot of help from my three pillars, who are actually Mr Jay Shah, Mr Rahul Dravid (and the) chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar,”

India's ODI and Test captain also opened up on the feeling of winning the World Cup "(It was) a feeling that cannot come everyday. It was something that we were really hoping for. When we won the World Cup, it was important for all of us to enjoy the moment which we did pretty well and thanks to our nation as well for celebrating with us,” he further said.

India will play host to Bangladesh for two Tests and three T20Is starting September 19th, followed by another Test series against New Zealand. Subsequently, Men in Blue will travel to South Africa for four T20Is, before flying to Australia for the all-important Border Gavaskar Trophy beginning from 22nd November 2024 and ending on 7th January 2025.

