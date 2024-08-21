Jay Sha likely to be ICC Chairman, will replace Greg Barclay

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Current chairman Greg Barclay on Tuesday (August 20) announced that he will not seek a third term after his tenure ends on November 30. An ICC Chairman is eligible for three terms of two years each and Barclay, the New Zealand-based attorney, has already served four years.

    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 2:19 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 2:20 PM IST

    Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah is set to become the new International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman, sources told NDTV. The 35-year-old will replace incumbent Greg Barclay as the head of world cricket's governing body. The report states that Shah already has the support of England and Australia's cricket boards, therefore he has the numbers to be crowned as the chief of ICC. 

    Current chairman Barclay on Tuesday (August 20) announced that he will not seek a third term after his tenure ends on November 30. An ICC Chairman is eligible for three terms of two years each and Barclay, the New Zealand-based attorney, has already served four years. The 62-year-old was first appointed as independent ICC chair in November 2020 as was re-elected in 2022. 

    According to the ICC rule book, ICC directors will have to file nominations to be in reckoning for the ICC chair by August 27. In case there is multiple nominations, an election will be held in the second week of November and the new chair will take charge on December 1. The election to the chair is determined by 16 votes, with a simple majority of nine votes (51%) required to win. 

    According to BCCI constitution, approved by the Supreme Court, an officer bearer can stay in their position for a maximum of six years before getting off on a cooling period of three years. Overall, a person can stay in office for a total of 18 years, 9 years in state association and 9 years at BCCI. Shah only has one year left before he will have to vacate his position as BCCI secretary but if he decides to take the role of ICC Chairman, he will have a chance to continue as BCCI office bearer for four more years.  

    At 35, Shah could become the youngest to become the chairman of ICC. Jagmohan Dalmiya (1997-2000), Sharad Pawar (2010-2012), N Sreenivasan (2014-2015) and Shashank Manohar (2015-2020) are the only four Indians who have headed the ICC in the past.

