Rohit Sharma drops subtle hint for T20 World Cup 2024 (WATCH)

In a recently shared video across social media, Rohit Sharma opened up about the heartbreaking loss in the World Cup 2023 final, all the while leaving a significant hint regarding his participation in the T20 World Cup 2024. The lingering question remains: Will Rohit Sharma lead India in the T20 World Cup 2024? Since the conclusion of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, uncertainties persist regarding Rohit Sharma's future in white-ball cricket, particularly in T20Is. In his Wednesday video message, Rohit delved into the emotional aftermath of the World Cup final loss, expressing the challenges of overcoming the defeat to Australia. While he didn't explicitly outline his future plans, Rohit dropped a substantial hint.

Reflecting on the post-final period, Rohit shared, "After the final, it was very hard to get back and start moving on, which is why I decided that I need to go somewhere and just get my mind out of this." He acknowledged the overwhelming support from people appreciating the team's effort and dreams of winning the World Cup. Towards the video's conclusion, Rohit revealed his positive outlook, stating that he has resumed work and is eagerly anticipating the "next ultimate prize."

"For me to see people coming up to me, telling me that they were proud of the team, you know made me feel really good to a certain extent. And along with them, I was healing as well," Rohit expressed. The genuine support and understanding from fans provided motivation for him to return to work and pursue another significant achievement.

With India's focus now shifting to the T20 World Cup 2024, it appears that Rohit Sharma's eyes are set on the next "ultimate prize" — potentially the T20 World Cup trophy.

