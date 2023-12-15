Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024 auction: Key details, date, where to watch and more

    Get ready for the IPL Auction 2024, where 333 players, including 214 Indian talents, will compete for spots in the league. Set for Tuesday, December 19, this auction is crucial for all 10 teams to bolster their squads ahead of the upcoming season.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 4:42 PM IST

    Gear up for the IPL Auction 2024, where a total of 333 players, including 214 Indian talents, will vie for a spot in the coveted league. Scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, this auction presents a significant opportunity for all 10 teams to strengthen their squads ahead of the 2024 season. With a maximum of 77 slots available, including 30 for overseas players, the bidding war promises excitement and anticipation.

    The highest reserve price of Rs 2 crore has attracted 23 players, while 13 players have set their base price at Rs 1.5 crore. As teams strategize for the upcoming season, fans can catch the action on television through the Star Sports Network in India.

    Where to watch:

    For online viewers using smart TVs, laptops, or smartphones, the IPL Auction 2024 will be available for live streaming on the JioCinema website. Smartphone users can also access the live stream through the JioCinema app, ensuring a seamless viewing experience for cricket enthusiasts.

    List of uncapped players: 

    Priyansh Arya - BATTER - 20 lakhs - India - 22 years old
    Saurav Chuahan - BATTER - 20 lakhs - India - 23 years old
    Shubham Dubey - BATTER - 20 lakhs - India - 29 years old
    Rohan Kunnummal - BATTER - 20 lakhs - India - 25 years old
    Angkrish Raghuvanshi - BATTER - 20 lakhs - India - 19 years old
    Sameer Rizvi - BATTER - 20 lakhs - India - 20 years old
    Manan Vohra - BATTER - 20 lakhs - India - 30 years old
    Raj Angad Bawa - ALL-ROUNDER - 20 lakhs - India - 21 years old
    Shahrukh Khan - ALL-ROUNDER - 40 lakhs - India - 28 years old
    Mohd. Arshad Khan - ALL-ROUNDER - 20 lakhs - India - 26 years old
    Sarfaraz Khan - ALL-ROUNDER - 20 lakhs - India - 26 years old
    Arshin Kulkarni - ALL-ROUNDER - 20 lakhs - India - 19 years old
    Vivrant Sharma - ALL-ROUNDER - 20 lakhs - India - 24 years old
    Atit Sheth - ALL-ROUNDER - 20 lakhs - India - 28 years old
    Hrithik Shokeen - ALL-ROUNDER - 20 lakhs - India - 23 years old
    Ramandeep Singh - ALL-ROUNDER - 20 lakhs - India - 26 years old
    Ricky Bhui - WICKETKEEPER - 20 lakhs - India - 27 years old
    Tom Kohler-Cadmore - WICKETKEEPER - 40 lakhs - England - 29 years old
    Kumar Kushagra - WICKETKEEPER - 20 lakhs - India - 19 years old
    Urvil Patel - WICKETKEEPER - 20 lakhs - India - 25 years old
    Vishnu Solanki - WICKETKEEPER - 20 lakhs - India - 31 years old
    Rasikh Dar - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 24 years old
    Yash Dayal - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 26 years old
    Sushant Mishra - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 23 years old
    Ishan Porel - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 25 years old
    Akash Singh - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 21 years old
    Kartik Tyagi - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 23 years old
    Kuldip Yadav - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 27 years old
    Murgan Ashwin - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 33 years old
    Shreyas Gopal - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 30 years old
    Pulkit Narang - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 29 years old
    M. Siddharth - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 25 years old
    Shiva Singh - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 24 years old
    Manav Suthar - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 21 years old
    Dinesh Bana - BATTER - 20 lakhs - India - 19 years old

    Also Read: BCCI pays homage: MS Dhoni's legendary No. 7 jersey officially retired

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 4:42 PM IST
