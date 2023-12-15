IPL 2024 auction: Key details, date, where to watch and more

Get ready for the IPL Auction 2024, where 333 players, including 214 Indian talents, will compete for spots in the league. Set for Tuesday, December 19, this auction is crucial for all 10 teams to bolster their squads ahead of the upcoming season.

Gear up for the IPL Auction 2024, where a total of 333 players, including 214 Indian talents, will vie for a spot in the coveted league. Scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, this auction presents a significant opportunity for all 10 teams to strengthen their squads ahead of the 2024 season. With a maximum of 77 slots available, including 30 for overseas players, the bidding war promises excitement and anticipation.

The highest reserve price of Rs 2 crore has attracted 23 players, while 13 players have set their base price at Rs 1.5 crore. As teams strategize for the upcoming season, fans can catch the action on television through the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch:

For online viewers using smart TVs, laptops, or smartphones, the IPL Auction 2024 will be available for live streaming on the JioCinema website. Smartphone users can also access the live stream through the JioCinema app, ensuring a seamless viewing experience for cricket enthusiasts.

List of uncapped players:

Priyansh Arya - BATTER - 20 lakhs - India - 22 years old

Saurav Chuahan - BATTER - 20 lakhs - India - 23 years old

Shubham Dubey - BATTER - 20 lakhs - India - 29 years old

Rohan Kunnummal - BATTER - 20 lakhs - India - 25 years old

Angkrish Raghuvanshi - BATTER - 20 lakhs - India - 19 years old

Sameer Rizvi - BATTER - 20 lakhs - India - 20 years old

Manan Vohra - BATTER - 20 lakhs - India - 30 years old

Raj Angad Bawa - ALL-ROUNDER - 20 lakhs - India - 21 years old

Shahrukh Khan - ALL-ROUNDER - 40 lakhs - India - 28 years old

Mohd. Arshad Khan - ALL-ROUNDER - 20 lakhs - India - 26 years old

Sarfaraz Khan - ALL-ROUNDER - 20 lakhs - India - 26 years old

Arshin Kulkarni - ALL-ROUNDER - 20 lakhs - India - 19 years old

Vivrant Sharma - ALL-ROUNDER - 20 lakhs - India - 24 years old

Atit Sheth - ALL-ROUNDER - 20 lakhs - India - 28 years old

Hrithik Shokeen - ALL-ROUNDER - 20 lakhs - India - 23 years old

Ramandeep Singh - ALL-ROUNDER - 20 lakhs - India - 26 years old

Ricky Bhui - WICKETKEEPER - 20 lakhs - India - 27 years old

Tom Kohler-Cadmore - WICKETKEEPER - 40 lakhs - England - 29 years old

Kumar Kushagra - WICKETKEEPER - 20 lakhs - India - 19 years old

Urvil Patel - WICKETKEEPER - 20 lakhs - India - 25 years old

Vishnu Solanki - WICKETKEEPER - 20 lakhs - India - 31 years old

Rasikh Dar - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 24 years old

Yash Dayal - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 26 years old

Sushant Mishra - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 23 years old

Ishan Porel - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 25 years old

Akash Singh - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 21 years old

Kartik Tyagi - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 23 years old

Kuldip Yadav - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 27 years old

Murgan Ashwin - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 33 years old

Shreyas Gopal - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 30 years old

Pulkit Narang - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 29 years old

M. Siddharth - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 25 years old

Shiva Singh - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 24 years old

Manav Suthar - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 21 years old

Dinesh Bana - BATTER - 20 lakhs - India - 19 years old

Also Read: BCCI pays homage: MS Dhoni's legendary No. 7 jersey officially retired