    Rohit Sharma crosses 4000 Test runs milestone in Ranchi Test against England

    Indian cricket stalwart Rohit Sharma achieves a significant milestone, surpassing 4000 Test runs during the fourth Test against England in Ranchi.

    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 10:20 PM IST

    During the second innings of the fourth Test against England at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Rohit Sharma surpassed the 4000-run milestone in Test cricket on Sunday. Stepping up to bat in the 192-run chase, Rohit, who remained unbeaten at 24* in the second innings, reached the significant career milestone. Despite facing challenges in converting starts in the ongoing series, Rohit has accumulated 266 runs at an average of 38. In 58 Tests, he has amassed a total of 4,003 runs with an impressive average of 44.97, including 11 centuries and 16 fifties.

    In the match, India concluded the day at 40/0, with Rohit Sharma (24*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (16*) unbeaten, requiring 152 runs to secure a 3-1 series victory in the five-match series.

    England's second innings witnessed a collapse, reaching a total of 145 runs. Zak Crawley (60) and Jonny Bairstow (30) provided some resistance, but Indian spinners dominated, with Ravichandran Ashwin (5/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/22) taking all 10 wickets. England set India a target of 192 runs after gaining a lead of 191 runs.

    In the first innings, India posted 307 in response to England's 353, with Yashasvi Jaiswal contributing significantly. Despite struggles at 219/7, a vital partnership between Dhruv Jurel (90) and Kuldeep (28) helped India surpass the 300-run mark. Spinner Shoaib Bashir impressed with a five-wicket haul (5/119), while Tom Hartley (3/68) and James Anderson (2/48) also made notable contributions with the ball.

    England's first innings featured a comeback century by Joe Root (122*), supported by Ollie Robinson's half-century (58) and contributions from Ben Foakes (47). Ravindra Jadeja (4/67) and Akash Deep (3/83) emerged as the top bowlers for India.

    Also Read: Rinku Singh's heartfelt message to Dhruv Jurel after Ranchi Test heroics goes viral

