    Rinku Singh's heartfelt message to Dhruv Jurel after Ranchi Test heroics goes viral

    Indian cricketer Rinku Singh's heartfelt message to teammate Dhruv Jurel, following the latter's outstanding half-century in the Ranchi Test against England, is creating a buzz on social media.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 9:54 PM IST

    Indian cricketer Rinku Singh took to social media to express his emotions for Dhruv Jurel after the young talent showcased a brilliant half-century on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi on Sunday. Sharing an old picture with Jurel, Rinku captioned it with, "Mere bhai, sapne saakaar karane ka samay aa gaya hai (My brother, it's time to make dreams come true)." Both players represent Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket, and Jurel had previously mentioned their camaraderie as teammates. Jurel's impressive 90 runs contributed to India's total of 307, leading England by 46 runs.

    Spinner Shoaib Bashir completed his first five-wicket haul in Tests, taking one wicket in the morning session, while Tom Hartley bowled out Jurel to conclude the innings just before lunch. Jurel's partnership with Kuldeep Yadav frustrated England, adding 76 runs for the eighth wicket.

    James Anderson broke the stand by dismissing Kuldeep, moving closer to the milestone of 700 Test wickets. Jurel, making his debut in the third Test, marked his maiden Test half-century with six fours and four sixes, becoming another emerging talent for India in the absence of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

    Also Read: India vs England, 4th Test: Anil Kumble commends Shoaib Bashir's mastery on challenging Ranchi surface

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2024, 9:54 PM IST
