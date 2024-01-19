Mitchell and Phillips take New Zealand to 4-0 series lead with stellar batting display against Pakistan

In the 4th T20I clash between New Zealand and Pakistan, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips orchestrated a remarkable 139-run partnership, steering New Zealand to a convincing 4-0 lead in the series.

Having been asked to bat first, Pakistan posted a total of 158/5 in 20 overs. Rizwan's dazzling 63-ball 90 and a quick cameo of 21* runs by Mohammad Nawaz contributed to a respectable score. However, Pakistan's middle-order struggled to accelerate, going almost seven overs without a boundary after the powerplay. Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson claimed two wickets each for the Black Caps, while Adam Milne secured one.

Chasing 158, New Zealand faced an early setback, losing three wickets quickly and finding themselves at 20/3 in the third over. Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, and Will Young fell victim to Pakistani skipper Shaheen Afridi. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips initiated a rescue mission, displaying sensible play to maintain a steady scoring rate and accelerating when necessary. Despite Pakistan's efforts, the bowlers couldn't break the partnership. The duo's unbeaten 139-run stand led New Zealand to victory by 7 wickets with 11 balls to spare. Mitchell concluded with an unbeaten 44-ball 72, while Phillips remained unbeaten with a 52-ball 70.

Shaheen Afridi stood out with the ball for Pakistan, claiming all three wickets that fell during the innings.

