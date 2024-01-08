Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen bids adieu to red-ball cricket

    Heinrich Klaasen has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket, Cricket South Africa confirmed on Monday.

    South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen bids adieu to red-ball cricket osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

    Heinrich Klaasen has officially announced his immediate retirement from Test cricket, as confirmed by Cricket South Africa in a release on Monday (January 8). The 32-year-old, who played four Tests for the Proteas, with his last appearance against West Indies in March last year, has decided to focus exclusively on white-ball cricket going forward.

    Despite an impressive first-class record, boasting an average of 46.09 from 85 matches, Klaasen found himself mostly serving as an understudy to Quinton de Kock at the Test level. His Test debut came in Ranchi during the India tour in 2019, but it took almost four years for him to earn subsequent caps in Sydney, Centurion, and Johannesburg in 2023. Accumulating a total of 104 runs with a best of 35, Klaasen was eventually replaced in the XI by Kyle Verreynne.

    Expressing the difficulty of his decision, Klaasen mentioned, "After a few sleepless nights wondering if I am making the right decision, I have decided to retire from red-ball cricket. It's a difficult decision that I have made because it is by far my favourite format of the game. The battles that I faced on and off the field have made me the cricketer I am today. It has been a great journey, and I am glad I could have represented my country."

    Acknowledging the significance of his Test cap, Klaasen extended gratitude to everyone who played a part in his red-ball career. He expressed excitement about the new challenge ahead and is looking forward to focusing on limited-overs cricket after a highly productive 2023, where he boasted strike rates of 172.71 in T20s and 140.66 in ODIs.

    Also Read: Why KL Rahul was omitted from Afghanistan T20Is: BCCI's selection strategy revealed

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 1:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Why KL Rahul was omitted from Afghanistan T20Is: BCCI's selection strategy revealed osf

    Why KL Rahul was omitted from Afghanistan T20Is: BCCI's selection strategy revealed

    Cricket icons slam Maldives' anti-India comments, urge people to explore beauty of Bharat's beaches instead snt

    Cricket icons slam Maldives' anti-India comments, urge people to explore beauty of Bharat's beaches instead

    cricket Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan amid political triumph (WATCH) osf

    Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan amid political triumph (WATCH)

    Cricket Makhaya Ntini's Bollywood jam strikes a chord with Ravichandran Ashwin (WATCH) osf

    Makhaya Ntini's Bollywood jam strikes a chord with Ravichandran Ashwin (WATCH)

    cricket Ranji Trophy Chaos: Two 'Bihar teams' show up on the ground osf

    Ranji Trophy Chaos: Two 'Bihar teams' show up on the ground

    Recent Stories

    Esha Gupta joins 'Explore Indian Islands' trend, shares stunning throwback picture from Lakshadweep vacation RKK

    Esha Gupta joins 'Explore Indian Islands' trend, shares stunning throwback picture from Lakshadweep vacation

    Kerala: High Court grants anticipatory bail to actor-politician Suresh Gopi over misconduct case rkn

    Kerala: High Court grants anticipatory bail to actor-politician Suresh Gopi over misconduct case

    Lakshadweep tourism boost: India plans international airport amid Maldives controversy WATCH AJR

    Lakshadweep tourism boost: India plans international airport amid Maldives controversy (WATCH)

    Google searches for Lakshadweep hit 20-year high amid spat with Maldives

    Google searches for Lakshadweep hit 20-year high amid spat with Maldives

    First in over 50 years! Vulcan rocket carrying NASA's Peregrine 1 moon lander lifts off in Florida (WATCH) snt

    First in over 50 years! Vulcan rocket carrying NASA's Peregrine 1 moon lander lifts off in Florida (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon