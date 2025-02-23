Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli praises UAE's Ibrar Ahmad Dawar for impressive bowling in nets (WATCH)

UAE cricketer Ibrar Ahmad Dawar received praise from Virat Kohli for his bowling skills in the nets ahead of the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match. Kohli acknowledged Ibrar's efforts, boosting the young cricketer's confidence.

Dubai [UAE], February 23 (ANI): United Arab Emirates (UAE) cricketer Ibrar Ahmad Dawar has earned high praise from Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli ahead of the much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan in Dubai.

Ibrar took to his official Instagram account to share a video where Kohli acknowledged his impressive bowling efforts at the nets.

In the video, Kohli was heard saying, "Well bowled... he has really bowled well. He has helped a lot. Thank you."

The UAE cricketer was seen aggressively bowling to Kohli at the nets. The 36-year-old Indian batter also flicked him during the session. His intensity and skills in the nets have seemingly caught the attention of the Indian batting maestro.

Ibrar has previously showcased his talent while playing for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) in the International League T20 (ILT20), where he impressed with his performances.

Meanwhile, in the clash of the heavyweights, Pakistan will fight to keep its title defence alive by facing bitter rival India. Pakistan found themselves in this position after surrendering to a 60-run defeat against New Zealand in the tournament opener.

On the other hand, India opened its win account with flying colours by sailing to a 6-wicket win over Bangladesh. During India's impressive show, Virat appeared to be a bit sluggish when he approached the two-faced surface of Dubai.

He crawled to a 22 from 38 deliveries before slicing it to Soumya Sarkar off legspinner Rishad Hossain. Virat, who has a history of embracing the pressure, especially against Pakistan, would be keen to hit those big numbers.

Virat boasts a prolific form against India's bitter rival. In 16 ODIs against Pakistan, Virat boasts 678 runs, averaging 52.15, including three centuries and two fifties. (ANI)

