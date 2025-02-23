Special Puja, aarti held in Prayagraj for India's win ahead of IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 clash (WATCH)

Ahead of the high-voltage India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 clash, a special puja and aarti were performed in Prayagraj during Mahakumbh Mela. Fans prayed for India’s victory. India began their campaign with a win, while Pakistan faces pressure after losing to New Zealand.

As excitement soars for the much-awaited India vs Pakistan showdown in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Indian cricket fans in Prayagraj conducted a special puja and aarti to pray for Team India's victory. The ceremony took place at Adhyatmik Niwas amid the grand Mahakumbh Mela, where devotees gathered to seek divine blessings for Rohit Sharma and his team ahead of the high-voltage encounter.

A video shared by news agency PTI on social media shows fans performing rituals, blowing conches, and offering prayers while holding posters of Indian cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, and Kuldeep Yadav. Some devotees also took a dip in the holy waters of Mahakumbh, believing it would bring good fortune to the Men in Blue.

India kicked off their Champions Trophy campaign with a solid six-wicket win over Bangladesh in Dubai. Mohammed Shami’s brilliant five-wicket haul helped India bowl out Bangladesh for 228, while Shubman Gill’s unbeaten century guided the team to victory in 46.3 overs.

On the other hand, Pakistan is under immense pressure after suffering a crushing defeat against New Zealand. To keep their semi-final hopes alive, they must secure a win against India. However, losing key player Fakhar Zaman has further dented their confidence.



India and Pakistan have faced each other five times in Champions Trophy history, with Pakistan holding a slight edge with three wins. However, in ODIs since 2015, India has dominated, with Pakistan securing only one victory.

With fans eagerly waiting for this electrifying contest, the match is set to begin at 2:30 PM (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Will India's prayers be answered, or will Pakistan stage a comeback? The world will be watching.

