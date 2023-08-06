Real Madrid set to bid for Kylian Mbappe in next 10 days

The highly anticipated transfer saga surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint-Germain has taken a new turn as Real Madrid prepares to make their first offer for the talented French striker.

In the next 10 days, Real Madrid is set to make their initial offer for Kylian Mbappe. The future of Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain has been a hot topic lately since the French champions put him up for sale due to his refusal to sign a new contract. With Mbappe's current deal expiring next summer, PSG is eager to avoid losing him without compensation. While Real Madrid would prefer to acquire him as a free agent, recent developments indicate that they are now looking to make their move during this summer transfer window.

According to reports from Le Parisien, Real Madrid will wait until the 15th of August to present their offer for Mbappe. Depending on the terms of the offer, PSG may choose to accept it promptly, which would be welcome news for Los Blancos.

However, this also means that Real Madrid may not have Mbappe available for their first match of the new season against Athletic Club the following weekend. Nevertheless, if the deal goes through, Mbappe could potentially join the squad for their game against Almeria on the 19th of August. It will be interesting to see how this high-profile transfer pans out in 10 days time.

