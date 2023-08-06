Mikel Arteta anticipates Gabriel Jesus' swift return following surgery (Watch)

Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, expresses optimism about Gabriel Jesus' swift return after knee surgery, despite the Brazilian forward missing the start of the Premier League season, including the Community Shield clash with Manchester City.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is optimistic about Gabriel Jesus' recovery after the Brazilian forward underwent knee surgery, ruling him out for the beginning of the Premier League season, including Sunday's Community Shield match against Manchester City. Jesus underwent the surgery on Wednesday after experiencing discomfort in the same knee area that had been operated on previously due to a serious injury sustained during the World Cup last year. Although he missed the recent Emirates Cup friendly against Monaco, Arteta believes that Jesus will be back in action soon and play a significant role in Arsenal's title challenge.

Arteta also confirmed that Bukayo Saka, who was an unused substitute against Monaco due to illness, is now "much better" and is expected to be fit for the Community Shield clash.

As Arsenal prepares for the new season, all of their close-season signings, including Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice, and Kai Havertz, are in contention to start on Sunday. Arteta expressed satisfaction with the club's ability to compete on and off the pitch, especially with signing Declan Rice from West Ham, who was also a target for Manchester City.

Looking back at last season's disappointment, where Arsenal squandered an eight-point lead in April and finished five points behind Manchester City, Arteta believes that Rice's leadership qualities can make a significant difference and help them challenge City's three-year reign as champions.

Arteta expressed confidence in the club's approach to signing players, ensuring they have the necessary resources and can inspire potential signings to become part of Arsenal's ambitious future.