Ravindra Jadeja's fanboy moment: Strikes a pose in front of MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse

Celebrating India's series victory against England, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja couldn't resist a fanboy moment. Jadeja shared a snapshot posing in front of his CSK teammate MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse, capturing the camaraderie and jubilation within the Indian cricket team.

Sharing his emotions on social media, Jadeja posted a picture outside Dhoni's house, expressing the joy of posing as a fan in front of the legendary skipper's residence. The friendship between Jadeja and Dhoni, forged during their time playing for India and CSK, has remained strong both on and off the field. Jadeja, often referred to as 'Sir Ravindra Jadeja' by Dhoni, played a pivotal role in CSK's IPL 2023 victory, contributing to the team's success with a match-winning performance in the final against Gujarat Titans. As Team India leads the Test series 3-1, the focus now shifts to the final Test in Dharamsala, where they aim to further assert their dominance despite already securing victory in the series.

