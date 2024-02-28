Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ravindra Jadeja's fanboy moment: Strikes a pose in front of MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse

    Jadeja captured a moment in front of MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse, sharing a glimpse of the camaraderie and connection between the two cricket stars.

    cricket Ravindra Jadeja's fanboy moment: Strikes a pose in front of MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

    Celebrating India's series victory against England, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja couldn't resist a fanboy moment. Jadeja shared a snapshot posing in front of his CSK teammate MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse, capturing the camaraderie and jubilation within the Indian cricket team.

    Sharing his emotions on social media, Jadeja posted a picture outside Dhoni's house, expressing the joy of posing as a fan in front of the legendary skipper's residence. The friendship between Jadeja and Dhoni, forged during their time playing for India and CSK, has remained strong both on and off the field. Jadeja, often referred to as 'Sir Ravindra Jadeja' by Dhoni, played a pivotal role in CSK's IPL 2023 victory, contributing to the team's success with a match-winning performance in the final against Gujarat Titans. As Team India leads the Test series 3-1, the focus now shifts to the final Test in Dharamsala, where they aim to further assert their dominance despite already securing victory in the series.

    Also Read: NZ vs AUS: Vettori's insights a boon, but Australia's batting form raises concerns for Wellington Test

    Also Read: KL Rahul's Dharamsala Test participation uncertain; Sent to London for injury assessment

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket NZ vs AUS: Vettori's insights a boon, but Australia's batting form raises concerns for Wellington Test osf

    NZ vs AUS: Vettori's insights a boon, but Australia's batting form raises concerns for Wellington Test

    cricket KL Rahul's Dharamsala Test participation uncertain; Sent to London for injury assessment osf

    KL Rahul's Dharamsala Test participation uncertain; Sent to London for injury assessment

    cricket Dhruv Jurel's rising stature sparks wicketkeeper debate: Anil Kumble draws 'MS Dhoni' parallel osf

    Dhruv Jurel's rising stature sparks wicketkeeper debate: Anil Kumble draws 'MS Dhoni' parallel

    cricket WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Arundhati Reddy fined for breaching code of conduct osf

    WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Arundhati Reddy fined for breaching code of conduct

    cricket Fit-again Shreyas Iyer included in Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy semifinals osf

    Fit-again Shreyas Iyer named in Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy semifinals

    Recent Stories

    Who is Vikramaditya Singh, the royal who jolted the Congress governent in Himachal Pradesh?

    Who is Vikramaditya Singh, the royal who jolted the Congress governent in Himachal Pradesh?

    Crisis in construction sector: Kerala Government contractors to hold strike on March 4 across the state rkn

    Crisis in construction sector: Kerala Government contractors to hold strike on March 4 across the state

    cricket NZ vs AUS: Vettori's insights a boon, but Australia's batting form raises concerns for Wellington Test osf

    NZ vs AUS: Vettori's insights a boon, but Australia's batting form raises concerns for Wellington Test

    Major setback for Congress in Himachal Pradesh; Minister Vikramaditya Singh quits Sukhu government

    Major setback for Congress in Himachal Pradesh; Minister Vikramaditya Singh quits Sukhu government

    cricket KL Rahul's Dharamsala Test participation uncertain; Sent to London for injury assessment osf

    KL Rahul's Dharamsala Test participation uncertain; Sent to London for injury assessment

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon