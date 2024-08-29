Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ravichandran Ashwin bewildered by Pakistan's shocking 10 wicket home defeat against Bangladesh

    India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was surprised by Pakistan's collapse for just 146 runs on a flat Rawalpindi track in the second innings of the first Test against Bangladesh. 

    cricket Ravichandran Ashwin bewildered by Pakistan's shocking 10 wicket home defeat against Bangladesh scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 2:07 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 2:07 PM IST

    India's star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared his views on Pakistan's shocking 10-wickt defeat against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. On a pitch, which was as flat as it could have been, the hosts collapsed for just 146 runs in the second innings, setting a miniscule target of 30 runs. The Bangladesh openers raced to a historic win within 6.3 overs. It was the Tigers' first ever victory over Pakistan in the red ball cricket. 

    Also read: 'There's only one Virat Kohli': Indian icon falls victim to deepfake video targeting Shubman Gill (WATCH)

    Ashwin on his YouTube channel: “The match was in sleep mode for the first three days. Suddenly, Pakistan surprised me when I was about to catch a flight. When I saw the highlights of the match, I understood one thing. The proper, tired collapse on a final day. I haven't seen that for a long time."

    Pakistan scored 448 for the loss of six wickets before declaring. In response, Bangladesh put on 565 thanks to Mushfiqur Rahim's brilliant knock of 191 and half-centuries from Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque. Up until now, everything was going as it was expected to be on a flat track.

    However, things took a U-turn in the second innings when Pakistan collapsed for just 146 runs. Mohamed Rizman was the lone fighter in the Pakistan lineup, having made 51 runs. Bangladesh spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehdy Hasan bamboozled the Pak batting lineup, accounting for a total of seven wickets. 

    The 37-year-old further added "Teams don't surrender on a pitch like this. In first-class cricket, strong teams will bat first and hit big. The wicket will be a batting wicket. In those two days, they will pull off an all-out in a tired state. When the wicket crumbles, they will get all out again. I got that depiction. There is nothing in the pitch. It's an absolute road.”

    He signed off by saying, “In fact, in the end, Rizwan was staging a fight. I didn't understand a thing. Naseem Shah played a shot and left cheaply. I didn't understand what just happened. I didn't understand a thing.”  The second and final Test of the series is slated to start at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday (August 30). 

    Also read:  Legends League Cricket final to be held in Srinagar; International cricket returns to Kashmir after 40 years

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Legends League Cricket final to be held in Srinagar; International cricket returns to Kashmir after 40 years scr

    Legends League Cricket final to be held in Srinagar; International cricket returns to Kashmir after 40 years

    There is only one Virat Kohli Indian icon falls victim to deepfake video targeting Shubman Gill (WATCH) snt

    'There's only one Virat Kohli': Indian icon falls victim to deepfake video targeting Shubman Gill (WATCH)

    Gujarat floods: Indian spinner Radha Yadav rescued by NDRF from 'very bad situation'; shares video (WATCH) snt

    Gujarat floods: Indian spinner Radha Yadav rescued by NDRF from 'very bad situation'; shares video (WATCH)

    football Marc Bernal injury: Barcelona midfielder ruptures ACL in La Liga win against Rayo Vallecano scr

    Marc Bernal injury: Barcelona midfielder ruptures ACL in La Liga win against Rayo Vallecano

    cricket Dawid Malan net worth: Former England cricketer's career, salary and earnings scr

    Dawid Malan net worth: Former England cricketer's career and earnings

    Recent Stories

    CPM leadership decides against Mukesh's resignation despite outcry, to be removed from film policy panel dmn

    CPM leadership decides against Mukesh’s resignation despite outcry, to be removed from film policy panel

    Delhi bus goes in flames at Jagatpuri area with over 50 passengers all rescued WATCH vkp

    Delhi bus goes in flames at Jagatpuri area with over 50 passengers; all rescued (WATCH)

    Who is richer? Deepika Padukone or Ranveer Singh? A look into their net worth RKK

    Who is richer? Deepika Padukone or Ranveer Singh? A look into their net worth

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 9 Kaftan dress ideas you must try vkp

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 9 Kaftan dress ideas you must try

    Caught on camera: Haitian man goes on rampage at Chilean airport, smashes counter with hammer over ticket scam shk

    Caught on camera: Haitian man goes on rampage at Chilean airport, smashes counter with hammer over ticket scam

    Recent Videos

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon