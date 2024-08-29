Ravichandran Ashwin bewildered by Pakistan's shocking 10 wicket home defeat against Bangladesh

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was surprised by Pakistan's collapse for just 146 runs on a flat Rawalpindi track in the second innings of the first Test against Bangladesh.

India's star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared his views on Pakistan's shocking 10-wickt defeat against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. On a pitch, which was as flat as it could have been, the hosts collapsed for just 146 runs in the second innings, setting a miniscule target of 30 runs. The Bangladesh openers raced to a historic win within 6.3 overs. It was the Tigers' first ever victory over Pakistan in the red ball cricket.

Ashwin on his YouTube channel: “The match was in sleep mode for the first three days. Suddenly, Pakistan surprised me when I was about to catch a flight. When I saw the highlights of the match, I understood one thing. The proper, tired collapse on a final day. I haven't seen that for a long time."

Pakistan scored 448 for the loss of six wickets before declaring. In response, Bangladesh put on 565 thanks to Mushfiqur Rahim's brilliant knock of 191 and half-centuries from Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque. Up until now, everything was going as it was expected to be on a flat track.

However, things took a U-turn in the second innings when Pakistan collapsed for just 146 runs. Mohamed Rizman was the lone fighter in the Pakistan lineup, having made 51 runs. Bangladesh spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehdy Hasan bamboozled the Pak batting lineup, accounting for a total of seven wickets.

The 37-year-old further added "Teams don't surrender on a pitch like this. In first-class cricket, strong teams will bat first and hit big. The wicket will be a batting wicket. In those two days, they will pull off an all-out in a tired state. When the wicket crumbles, they will get all out again. I got that depiction. There is nothing in the pitch. It's an absolute road.”

He signed off by saying, “In fact, in the end, Rizwan was staging a fight. I didn't understand a thing. Naseem Shah played a shot and left cheaply. I didn't understand what just happened. I didn't understand a thing.” The second and final Test of the series is slated to start at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday (August 30).

