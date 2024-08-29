Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'There's only one Virat Kohli': Indian icon falls victim to deepfake video targeting Shubman Gill (WATCH)

    The video, which appears to be from an old interview, has been artificially altered using deepfake technology to falsely depict Virat Kohli criticizing fellow cricketer Shubman Gill.

    There is only one Virat Kohli Indian icon falls victim to deepfake video targeting Shubman Gill (WATCH) snt
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 9:35 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 9:35 AM IST

    A manipulated video of Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has recently gone viral, causing a significant uproar within the cricket community and among fans. The video, which appears to be from an old interview, has been artificially altered using deepfake technology to falsely depict Kohli criticizing fellow cricketer Shubman Gill.

    The controversial video uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to imitate Kohli’s voice and facial expressions with alarming accuracy. In the manipulated clip, Kohli is falsely portrayed as questioning Shubman Gill’s potential to reach legendary status in the cricket world.

    The fake voice, designed to closely resemble Kohli’s, states: "When we came back from Australia, I figured out what it takes to succeed at the highest level. I have been watching Gill closely. He is talented, no doubt. But there's a big gap between showing promise and becoming a legend. Gill's technique is solid, but let's not get ahead of ourselves."

    The deepfake further escalates the controversy by fabricating another quote where Kohli supposedly asserts his own unique status in Indian cricket, suggesting that no one can replicate his achievements: "People talk about the next Virat Kohli, but let me be clear, there's only one Virat Kohli. I have faced the toughest bowlers, delivered in the most intense situations, and done it consistently for over a decade. You can't replicate that with just a few good innings."

    The release of this deepfake video has caused considerable distress among fans and raised concerns within the cricket fraternity. Kohli, known for his integrity and sportsmanship, has never publicly criticized his teammates in such a manner. The false portrayal not only damages his reputation but also sows discord between him and one of India's rising stars, Shubman Gill.

    Despite the controversy, it is well-known that Kohli and Gill share a positive relationship on and off the field. They have often been seen supporting each other during matches, and there is no credible evidence of any rift between the two players.

    This is not the first time Virat Kohli has been targeted by deepfake technology. Earlier this year, another fabricated video surfaced, falsely depicting him endorsing a betting app. The repeated targeting of Kohli through such technology highlights the growing threat of deepfakes in distorting public perception and spreading misinformation.

    In the midst of this controversy, both cricketers are preparing for their upcoming matches. Virat Kohli is expected to don the India jersey once again next month for a two-match Test series against Bangladesh. On the other hand, Shubman Gill will be in action in the Duleep Trophy, which is set to commence on September 5.

