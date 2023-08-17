Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri applauds Rohit Sharma's captaincy, expects him to elevate batting performance

    Ravi Shastri has thrown his support behind Rohit Sharma's leadership as India's captain, foreseeing a heightened level of performance from Sharma as the 2023 ODI World Cup approaches

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri applauds Rohit Sharma's captaincy, expects him to elevate batting performance osf
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 6:48 PM IST

    Former India head coach and accomplished all-rounder Ravi Shastri has expressed his support for Rohit Sharma's leadership role as India's skipper, he anticipates the Indian skipper to elevate his performance when the World Cup arrives. With India gearing up to host the 2023 ODI World Cup in October and November this year, Shastri's endorsement carries significant weight.

    In a conversation with Star Sports, Shastri lauded Rohit as an experienced captain, asserting that he will amplify his efforts as the World Cup approaches. Shastri acknowledged India's recent 2-3 loss to West Indies in a five-match T20I series, a team that failed to secure a berth in the ODI World Cup.

    Shastri stated, "I think he is a seasoned captain. Come the World Cup, he will up the ante. Bilateral series are one thing. When it comes to major tournaments, the approach shifts. He is well-acquainted with the core group of players. The key is for him to ensure that every member of the batting lineup understands that they don't possess fixed batting positions."

    

    Shastri further emphasised the need for India's batting order to exhibit flexibility, underscoring the importance of aligning the right players against specific opponents. India's cricketing journey includes a three-match T20I series against Ireland followed by their participation in the 2023 Asia Cup.

    "The batting order should be adaptable. Irrespective of the player's name, no one can claim positions. Adaptability is essential. This is pivotal—utilizing the appropriate players against the appropriate opposition," Shastri elaborated.

    Regarding the preparations for the ODI World Cup, Shastri disclosed that the Indian think tank has shortlisted a pool of 18-20 players. He explained the process of monitoring their performance and recovery from injuries, ultimately selecting the most suitable candidates.

    

    Ravi Shastri also highlighted the positive news of India's pacer Jasprit Bumrah making a full recovery, anticipating his leadership during the upcoming three-match series against Ireland.

    The former head coach's insights provided a glimpse into the meticulous planning and strategy that guides India's approach to international cricket. As the first match of the T20I series against Ireland approaches on August 18, cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate India's performance on the field.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 6:48 PM IST
