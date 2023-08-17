ODI World Cup 2023: R Ashwin breaks his silence on selection hopes for showpiece event

Ravichandran Ashwin has addressed his absence from the radar for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup selection. While his comeback in the 2022 T20 World Cup was notable, Ashwin's prospects for the ODI format appear uncertain.

Ravichandran Ashwin's prospects for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup with the Indian cricket team appear uncertain, as he hasn't featured prominently in the selectors' plans. In the 2022 T20 World Cup, Ashwin made a remarkable comeback to the shortest format of the game. Leveraging his Indian Premier League performance, he earned a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad. However, a return to the 50-over format seems less likely, with the off-spinner seemingly not fitting into the selectors' blueprint for the ODI World Cup this year. In response to queries about his absence from the one-day format, especially in light of the impending World Cup, Ashwin revealed that he had long decided not to allow such thoughts to occupy his mental space.

When questioned about whether being overlooked for the ODI World Cup selection affects him, Ashwin asserted, "I don't dwell on that, as team selection is not within my purview."

"I made a conscious choice some time ago not to ponder over matters beyond my control. Currently, I'm in a positive frame of mind, both in terms of life and cricket, and I strive to eliminate negativity from my thought process," Ashwin elaborated in a conversation with the Times of India.

At 36 years of age, Ashwin acknowledged his inclination to not leave any ventures "unfinished," yet he expressed his wish to witness India clinching the ODI World Cup title once again, even if his role doesn't extend to being a part of the team.

"I live for the day and I have no unfinished business. But it's true that I would love to see India winning the World Cup again, even if I am not playing," said the iconic spinner.

Ashwin was questioned about a previous statement made in an interview, wherein he had mentioned considering retirement in the past. The seasoned spinner candidly discussed the context behind that statement and provided an insight into his present frame of mind.

"I think you are connecting two things. I did not consider retirement because of injury. That was also probably one of the reasons and I was not sure how I would be recuperating from it because I am not an expert at my body. And then there was some uncertainty around my career and I was just thinking like that. It is very easy to think negatively and that was one phase where I was probably thinking I would not be able to come back from it. It was just a thought and I just want to clarify on that. But right now, I feel I am bowling and batting really well and I have got a lot of experience in my kitty. I am taking one day at a time.

"Since Covid, it has been really busy, being inside bubbles and playing continuous cricket for the past three years. But this is actually the real break that I have got and I want to be at home, playing a little more club cricket and first-class cricket and then get ready for the next match that is there. For me, it is the South Africa series in December," he asserted.